Latest insights
Governor Glapinski set the scene for an imminent start of monetary easing while deploying surprisingly dovish rhetoric.Apr-04 11:36
MNI interviews ex-director of Fed Board's Division of International Finance on post-tariff outlook for policy.Apr-04 10:58
EU officials update MNI on talks over a EUR150 billion defence loan facility.Apr-04 09:47
The RBNZ will hand down its latest decision April 9.Apr-04 07:17
A weekly wrap of some of the key macro themes/data outcomes for the Asia Pac region.Apr-04 06:12
MNI ASIA MARKETS ANALYSIS: China Responds, Fed Powell PatientApr-04 19:42
MNI Global Week Ahead - US and China CPI Key ReleasesApr-04 16:25
MNI US MARKETS ANALYSIS - Stock Slide AcceleratesApr-04 11:05
MNI US OPEN - Payrolls & Powell Could Be Next Vol TriggersApr-04 09:29
MNI DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS - Bear Cycle Grips Global StocksApr-04 07:51
MNI EUROPEAN MARKETS ANALYSIS: US Tsy 10yr Sub 4%, NFP LaterApr-04 05:51
MNI EUROPEAN OPEN: Sharp Equity Falls Continue In Asia PacApr-04 05:28
MNI ASIA OPEN: Pessimism Reigns Post-Liberation DayApr-03 19:42
MNI Technical Analysis
Corrective Cycle In USDJPY
FI Market AnalysisRead moreFI Market Analysis
Download Full Report Here: https://media.marketnews.com/MNI_US_Deep_Dive_Issuance_2025_032_442dfaec5a.pdf EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Treasury isn't expected to raise the size of its coupon offerings until Q4 2025 at the earliest, with consensus on such a shift moving following the February refunding announcement to Nov 2025/early 2026, from Aug/Nov 2025 prior. * As such, attention will be on the upcoming quarterly refunding announcement (April 30) to see whether there is any change from the long-standing guidance. Prevailing opinion is that guidance will be changed in May's refunding round to give plenty of notice ahead of a shift in issuance in November, though overall the perception is that risks are increasing of a later timeline. * We will provide a full preview of the Refunding announcement at the end of April. * March Auction Review: March's Treasury auctions brought the following results. Of the 7 nominal coupon auctions, three traded through and four tailed, with the 7-year sale standing out on the weak side according to MNI's Relative Strength Indicator (RSI). * Upcoming issuance: April is set to see $315B in nominal Treasury coupon sales, in addition to $25B in 5Y TIPS and $30B FRN for a total of $370B - a post-Oct 2021 high. * Buybacks: The past quarter's buyback results and the upcoming schedule are included later in this publication. Note cash management buybacks pick up in April around key mid-month tax revenues.March 31, 2025 08:48
We set out our expectations for gilt issuance and syndications in FY25-26 and review the Spring StatementMarch 30, 2025 09:43
Stagflationary developments ahead of an important week including US reciprocal tariffs, payrolls and Fed Chair PowellMarch 28, 2025 06:37
The EFSF, Germany, Spain, France and Finland are expected to issue E30.6bln over the upcoming week.March 28, 2025 02:45
FX Market AnalysisRead moreFX Market Analysis
A weekly wrap of some of the key theme/macro events in the Asia Pac region.March 28, 2025 06:03
Analyst forecasts compiled by MNI point to headline around 2.2% Y/Y and core around 2.5% Y/Y in March.March 27, 2025 03:27
Norges Bank held their policy rate at 4.50%, in line with consensus but against prior guidance for a 25bp cut.March 27, 2025 02:16
We look ahead to tomorrow's UK CPI release and the main takeaways from the 2025B weights publication.March 25, 2025 03:55