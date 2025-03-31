All signal, no noise

All signal, no noise

All signal, no noise

Latest insights

MNI NBP Review - April 2025: A Dove In Charge Of Doves

Governor Glapinski set the scene for an imminent start of monetary easing while deploying surprisingly dovish rhetoric.

Apr-04 11:36

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Must Stay Hawkish Amid Tariff Shock-Kamin

MNI interviews ex-director of Fed Board's Division of International Finance on post-tariff outlook for policy.

Apr-04 10:58

MNI SOURCES: Tariffs Make ECB More Likely To Cut In April

MNI speaks to ECB sources.

Apr-04 09:59

MNI: About 10 EU States Want UK Access To SAFE Defence Loans

EU officials update MNI on talks over a EUR150 billion defence loan facility.

Apr-04 09:47

MNI RBNZ WATCH: MPC Set To Cut 25 Basis Points To 3.5%

The RBNZ will hand down its latest decision April 9.

Apr-04 07:17

MNI ASIA PAC Weekly Macro Wrap:

A weekly wrap of some of the key macro themes/data outcomes for the Asia Pac region.

Apr-04 06:12
Card Image

MNI US Macro Weekly: Liberation Brings Liquidation, No Fed Put

Apr-04 19:19
Federal Reserve
Card Image

MNI US Macro Weekly: Liberation Brings Liquidation, No Fed Put

Apr-04 19:19
Federal Reserve
Card Image

MNI EGB Issuance, Redemption and Cash Flow Matrix – W/C 7 Apr

Apr-04 15:41
Eurozone+ 2
Card Image

MNI EGB Issuance, Redemption and Cash Flow Matrix – W/C 7 Apr

Apr-04 15:41
Eurozone+ 2
Card Image

MNI Credit Weekly: Back to the Future

Apr-04 15:09
Utilities+ 14
Card Image

MNI Credit Weekly: Back to the Future

Apr-04 15:09
Utilities+ 14
Card Image

MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 14

Apr-04 11:41
Federal Reserve+ 1
Card Image

MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 14

Apr-04 11:41
Federal Reserve+ 1
BackNext

MNI Connect

MNI Connect

connect

Check MNI Connect

Check MNI Connect

Corrective Cycle In USDJPY

Corrective Cycle In USDJPY

technical analysis image

Podcast

Podcast

podcast image

Pedro Da Costa

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Go to podcasts

Upcoming event!

Upcoming event!

Next event image

Livestream MNI Connect With BOE's Breeden On Apr 10

Go to webcasts

BackNext

Products

See Podcasts
products

Key Events

Calendar

[US] Employment Report
DateApr 04, 12:30pm
[NZ] RBNZ official cash rate decision
DateApr 09, 2:00am
[US] CPI
DateApr 10, 12:30pm

All signal, no noise

All signal, no noise

All signal, no noise

Card Image

MNI US Macro Weekly: Liberation Brings Liquidation, No Fed Put

Apr-04 19:19
Federal Reserve
Card Image

MNI US Macro Weekly: Liberation Brings Liquidation, No Fed Put

Apr-04 19:19
Federal Reserve
Card Image

MNI EGB Issuance, Redemption and Cash Flow Matrix – W/C 7 Apr

Apr-04 15:41
Eurozone+ 2
Card Image

MNI EGB Issuance, Redemption and Cash Flow Matrix – W/C 7 Apr

Apr-04 15:41
Eurozone+ 2
Card Image

MNI Credit Weekly: Back to the Future

Apr-04 15:09
Utilities+ 14
Card Image

MNI Credit Weekly: Back to the Future

Apr-04 15:09
Utilities+ 14
Card Image

MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 14

Apr-04 11:41
Federal Reserve+ 1
Card Image

MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 14

Apr-04 11:41
Federal Reserve+ 1
BackNext

MNI Connect

MNI Connect

connect

Check MNI Connect

Check MNI Connect

Corrective Cycle In USDJPY

Corrective Cycle In USDJPY

technical analysis image

Podcast

Podcast

podcast image

Pedro Da Costa

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Go to podcasts

Upcoming event!

Upcoming event!

Next event image

Livestream MNI Connect With BOE's Breeden On Apr 10

Go to webcasts

BackNext

Products

See Podcasts
products

Key Events

Calendar

[US] Employment Report
DateApr 04, 12:30pm
[NZ] RBNZ official cash rate decision
DateApr 09, 2:00am
[US] CPI
DateApr 10, 12:30pm

Latest insights

MNI NBP Review - April 2025: A Dove In Charge Of Doves

Governor Glapinski set the scene for an imminent start of monetary easing while deploying surprisingly dovish rhetoric.

Apr-04 11:36

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Must Stay Hawkish Amid Tariff Shock-Kamin

MNI interviews ex-director of Fed Board's Division of International Finance on post-tariff outlook for policy.

Apr-04 10:58

MNI SOURCES: Tariffs Make ECB More Likely To Cut In April

MNI speaks to ECB sources.

Apr-04 09:59

MNI: About 10 EU States Want UK Access To SAFE Defence Loans

EU officials update MNI on talks over a EUR150 billion defence loan facility.

Apr-04 09:47

MNI RBNZ WATCH: MPC Set To Cut 25 Basis Points To 3.5%

The RBNZ will hand down its latest decision April 9.

Apr-04 07:17

MNI ASIA PAC Weekly Macro Wrap:

A weekly wrap of some of the key macro themes/data outcomes for the Asia Pac region.

Apr-04 06:12
BackNext

Political Risk

article type logo

MACRO ANALYSIS: MNI US Macro Weekly: Liberation Brings Liquidation, No Fed Put

Apr-04 19:21
article type logo

TARIFFS: Trump Again Ties China Tariff Leverage Into TikTok Sale

Apr-04 17:40
article type logo

US: Republican Senator-If Market Rout Continues 'We'll Have To Recalibrate'

Apr-04 15:24

Political Risk

MACRO ANALYSIS: MNI US Macro Weekly: Liberation Brings Liquidation, No Fed Put

Apr-04 19:21

TARIFFS: Trump Again Ties China Tariff Leverage Into TikTok Sale

Apr-04 17:40

US: Republican Senator-If Market Rout Continues 'We'll Have To Recalibrate'

Apr-04 15:24
BackNext

Trial MNI

Trial our real time service now

MNI Technical Analysis

Corrective Cycle In USDJPY

Technical analysis chart

FI Market Analysis

article type logo

MNI UST Issuance Deep Dive: Apr 2025

Download Full Report Here: https://media.marketnews.com/MNI_US_Deep_Dive_Issuance_2025_032_442dfaec5a.pdf EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Treasury isn't expected to raise the size of its coupon offerings until Q4 2025 at the earliest, with consensus on such a shift moving following the February refunding announcement to Nov 2025/early 2026, from Aug/Nov 2025 prior. * As such, attention will be on the upcoming quarterly refunding announcement (April 30) to see whether there is any change from the long-standing guidance. Prevailing opinion is that guidance will be changed in May's refunding round to give plenty of notice ahead of a shift in issuance in November, though overall the perception is that risks are increasing of a later timeline. * We will provide a full preview of the Refunding announcement at the end of April. * March Auction Review: March's Treasury auctions brought the following results. Of the 7 nominal coupon auctions, three traded through and four tailed, with the 7-year sale standing out on the weak side according to MNI's Relative Strength Indicator (RSI). * Upcoming issuance: April is set to see $315B in nominal Treasury coupon sales, in addition to $25B in 5Y TIPS and $30B FRN for a total of $370B - a post-Oct 2021 high. * Buybacks: The past quarter's buyback results and the upcoming schedule are included later in this publication. Note cash management buybacks pick up in April around key mid-month tax revenues.

March 31, 2025 08:48
article type logo

MNI UK Issuance Deep Dive: Gilt FY25-26 Outlook

We set out our expectations for gilt issuance and syndications in FY25-26 and review the Spring Statement

March 30, 2025 09:43
article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: Growth Sours Before “Liberation Day”

Stagflationary developments ahead of an important week including US reciprocal tariffs, payrolls and Fed Chair Powell

March 28, 2025 06:37
article type logo

MNI EGB Issuance, Redemption and Cash Flow Matrix – W/C 31 Mar

The EFSF, Germany, Spain, France and Finland are expected to issue E30.6bln over the upcoming week.

March 28, 2025 02:45

FX Market Analysis

article type logo

MNI ASIA PAC Weekly Macro Wrap:

A weekly wrap of some of the key theme/macro events in the Asia Pac region.

March 28, 2025 06:03
article type logo

MNI Eurozone Inflation Preview – March 2025

Analyst forecasts compiled by MNI point to headline around 2.2% Y/Y and core around 2.5% Y/Y in March.

March 27, 2025 03:27
article type logo

MNI Norges Bank Review - March 2025: Easing Cycle Pushed Back

Norges Bank held their policy rate at 4.50%, in line with consensus but against prior guidance for a 25bp cut.

March 27, 2025 02:16
article type logo

MNI UK CPI Preview: February 2025

We look ahead to tomorrow's UK CPI release and the main takeaways from the 2025B weights publication.

March 25, 2025 03:55

Central bank

Preview

MNI RBNZ WATCH: MPC Set To Cut 25 Basis Points To 3.5%

04-04-2025

MNI RBA Preview-March 2025: April Hold, Watch Pre-May 20 Data

03-31-2025

MNI RBA WATCH: Board To Hold As Election Looms

03-28-2025

MNI NORGES WATCH: Previously Clear March Cut In The Balance

03-25-2025

Review

MNI RBA Review-April 2025: Keeping Options Open

04-02-2025

MNI RBA WATCH: Bullock Highlights Uncertainty Ahead Of Tariffs

04-01-2025

MNI Norges Bank Review - March 2025: Easing Cycle Pushed Back

03-27-2025

MNI SNB Review: March 2024 - Door Left Open

03-24-2025

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo