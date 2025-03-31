Download Full Report Here: https://media.marketnews.com/MNI_US_Deep_Dive_Issuance_2025_032_442dfaec5a.pdf EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Treasury isn't expected to raise the size of its coupon offerings until Q4 2025 at the earliest, with consensus on such a shift moving following the February refunding announcement to Nov 2025/early 2026, from Aug/Nov 2025 prior. * As such, attention will be on the upcoming quarterly refunding announcement (April 30) to see whether there is any change from the long-standing guidance. Prevailing opinion is that guidance will be changed in May's refunding round to give plenty of notice ahead of a shift in issuance in November, though overall the perception is that risks are increasing of a later timeline. * We will provide a full preview of the Refunding announcement at the end of April. * March Auction Review: March's Treasury auctions brought the following results. Of the 7 nominal coupon auctions, three traded through and four tailed, with the 7-year sale standing out on the weak side according to MNI's Relative Strength Indicator (RSI). * Upcoming issuance: April is set to see $315B in nominal Treasury coupon sales, in addition to $25B in 5Y TIPS and $30B FRN for a total of $370B - a post-Oct 2021 high. * Buybacks: The past quarter's buyback results and the upcoming schedule are included later in this publication. Note cash management buybacks pick up in April around key mid-month tax revenues.