Market News and its entities/subsidiaries ("MNI") that includes Market News Ltd, Hawking LLC d/b/a Market News and MNI Financial and Economic Information (Beijing) Co Ltd, Market News GK is committed to safeguarding the privacy of your personal information. By 'your information' we mean any personal information about you that you or third parties provide to us.

This Privacy Policy addresses the use and disclosure of information we collect from you on our website in accordance with applicable privacy laws including, where applicable, the General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") and other UK and European data privacy laws and applicable US privacy laws (the "Privacy Laws").

MNI takes your personal and business information security seriously. We respect your privacy and are committed to maintaining and using this information responsibly.

This privacy policy applies to all client data and also personal data processed by full-time employees along with consultants when providing services to MNI. In addition, the policy also applies to contractors and partners doing business on behalf of MNI, as well as all legal entities, all operating locations in all countries, and all business processes conducted by MNI.

We will only collect your information in line with relevant regulations and law (including privacy laws) and this may relate to any of our products or services you apply for, currently hold or have held in the past.

You will be responsible for making sure you give accurate information. If you provide information for another person on your account, you'll need to tell them how to find the Privacy Policy notice and make sure they agree to us using their information for the purposes set out in it.

By using the site, you signify your acceptance of the Privacy Policy as amended from time to time.

What this policy covers

Your privacy is important to us, and so is being transparent about how we collect, use and share information about you. This policy is intended to help you understand: What information we collect about you

How we use information we collect

How we share information we collect

How we store and secure information we collect

How to access and control your information

How we transfer information we collect internationally

Other important privacy information

What information we collect about you

We collect your personal information to fulfil our contractual obligations, our statutory obligations and/or the legitimate interests of MNI and for other purposes for which MNI has a lawful basis under the Privacy Laws.

We collect your personal information through your interactions with us and our services, such as, when you purchase or use our services, request information, call us for support or when the sales team (please note that from time to time, we may monitor or record calls for training and quality assurance purposes).

We collect information about you when you provide it to us, when you use our services, and when other third parties provide it to us, as further described below:

Information you provide us:

Account Information: We collect information about you when you register for a trial, sign-up for or make purchases or otherwise provide it directly to us. For example, you provide your contact information and, in some cases, billing information when you register for MNI products.

Social media: We collect information you submit to social media or social networking websites where MNI has a presence. For example, you provide feedback, surveys, or when you participate in any promotions or events.

Information through one of our support channels: We collect information you provide to our technical support. You may choose to submit information regarding a problem you are experiencing by opening a support ticket and speaking to one of our representatives directly; or by engaging with our sales ops support team. Either way, you will be asked to provide contact information, a summary of the problem you are experiencing or information that would be helpful in resolving the issue.

Payment information: We collect certain payment and billing information when you register for certain products, such as payment card details, which we collect via secure payment processing services.

Information we collect automatically

Website/browsing activity: We collect information about you when you browse our website. We keep track of certain information about you when you visit and interact with any of our services. This information includes the features you use, the links you click on and your IP address.

Cookies: Cookies are pieces of information that a website transfers to a user's computer for purposes of storing information about a user's preferences. Cookies in and of themselves do not personally identify users, although they do identify a user's computer. Many websites use cookies as a standard practice to provide useful features when a user visits the website and most web browsers are set up to accept cookies. MNI and our third party partners, such as syndication and email distributors, use cookies, and other tracking technologies. You can set your browser to refuse cookies, but some portions of a website may not work properly if you refuse cookies.

Web Beacons: Some of the website's web pages may use web beacons in conjunction with cookies to compile aggregate statistics about website usage. A web beacon is an electronic image (also referred to as an "action tag," "single-pixel," or "clear GIF") that is commonly used to track the traffic patterns of users from one web page to another in order to maximize web traffic flow and to otherwise analyze the effectiveness of the Website. Some web beacons may be unusable if you elect to reject their associated cookies.

Response to "Do Not Track" Signals: Some web browsers may transmit "do-not-track" signals to the websites with which the user communicates, although web browsers incorporate and activate this functionality in different ways, and it is not always clear whether users intend for these signals to be transmitted. There currently is disagreement, including among participants in the leading Internet standards-setting organization, concerning what, if anything, websites should do when they receive such signals. MNI currently does not take action in response to these signals, but, if and when a standard is established and accepted, we may reassess how to respond to these signals.

Information we receive from other sources

We receive information about you from third party service providers, such as email distribution partners.

How we use information we collect

MNI uses (and, where specified, shares) your personal information for the following purposes:

To process transactions: MNI uses personal information such as name, company address and telephone number, company email address, and company/institution to engage in interactions with you, including contacting you about your order, subscription, and event participation. We use payment information to process your order and may need to share some of this information with delivery services, credit card clearing houses, and other third parties to complete the transaction.

To provide support or other services: MNI may use your personal information to provide you with support or other services that you have ordered or requested. MNI may also use your personal information to respond directly to your requests for information, including registrations for newsletters, Connect events, or other specific requests, or pass your contact information to the appropriate MNI distributor or reseller for further follow-up related to your interests.

To provide information based on your needs and respond to your requests: With your consent MNI may use your personal information to provide you with notices of new product releases and service developments.

To provide online forums and social networks: Some services available permit you to participate in interactive discussions, post comments, or other content to a bulletin board or exchange, or otherwise engage in networking activities. MNI does not control the content that users post to these forums or social networks. You should carefully consider whether you wish to submit personal information to these forums or social networks and tailor any content you submit appropriately and in accordance with the relevant terms of use. You should also review any additional terms and conditions that may govern your use of these services, including terms related to sharing your personal information and receiving communications.

To administer products: MNI may contact you if you purchase products to confirm certain information about your order (for example, that you did not experience problems in the download process). We may also use this information to confirm compliance with licensing and other terms of use and may share it with your company/institution.

To select content, improve quality, and facilitate use of the websites: MNI may use your personal information, including the information gathered as a result of site navigation and electronic protocols and cookies (including third-party cookies), to help create and personalize website content, improve website quality, track marketing campaign responsiveness, evaluate page response rates, conduct usability testing, and facilitate your use of the websites (for example, to facilitate navigation and the login process, avoid duplicate data entry, enhance security, keep track of web trialists, and preserve order information).

To serve personalized advertising to you: We would not share your information with advertisers without your consent.

To assess usage of MNI products and services: MNI may track your usage of products and services to determine your level of usage, and those usage statistics may be made available to MNI content licensors and your company/institution.

To communicate with you about a meeting, conference, or event: We may communicate with you about a meeting, conference, or event hosted or co-sponsored by MNI or one of our business associates. This may include information about the event's content, event logistics, payment, updates, and additional information related to the event. Information you provide when registering for or participating in a conference managed or co-sponsored by parties, other than or in addition to MNI may be shared with those parties, and the treatment of such information is further subject to the privacy policies of those parties. MNI and its conference co-sponsors may contact you after the event about the event, subsequent iterations of the event and related events. Please note that MNI conference, meeting or event organizers, co-sponsors, exhibitors, and other third parties may directly request your personal information at their conference booths or presentations. Providing your information to them is optional, and you should review their privacy policies to address your particular needs and concerns about how they will treat your personal information.

To engage with third parties: MNI may share your personal data with third parties in connection with services that these individuals or entities perform for or with MNI. These third parties are restricted from using this data in any way other than to provide services for MNI or for the collaboration in which they and MNI are contractually engaged (for example, hosting an MNI database or engaging in data processing on MNI's behalf, or mailing you information that you requested). These third parties are carefully selected by MNI and obligated to keep your data secure.

To protect MNI content and services: We may use your information to prevent potentially illegal activities and to enforce our terms and conditions. We also use a variety of technological systems to detect and address anomalous activity and to screen content to prevent abuse, such as spam. These efforts may, on occasion, result in a temporary or permanent suspension or termination of some functions for some users.

To get feedback or input from you: In order to deliver products and services of most interest to our customers, from time to time, we may ask members, customers, volunteers, and website visitors to provide us input and feedback (for example through surveys, usability studies, focus groups).

To protect MNI information assets as well as your own personal data: MNI protects the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of MNI information assets by following a risk management approach based on policies, standards, guidelines, and procedures to meet security objectives while supporting business and operational goals.

How we share information we collect

We share information we collect about you in the ways discussed below, including in connection with possible business transfers, but we do not sell information about you to advertisers. We also share information with third parties that help us operate, provide, improve, integrate, customize and support our services.

In addition to the disclosures described in this Privacy Policy, we may share information about you with third parties when you expressly consent to or request such sharing.

Service providers: We work with third party service providers to provide website and application development, hosting, maintenance, backup, storage, virtual infrastructure, payment processing, analysis and other services for us, which may require them to access or use information about you. MNI may share your personal information under confidentiality agreements and any legally required data processing agreements with such companies to assist us in our operations or for our legitimate business interests. However, these companies do not have any independent right to share this information. If a service provider needs to access information about you to perform services on our behalf, they do so under close instruction from us, including policies and procedures designed to protect your information.

Market research: With your consent we share your personal information with market research organizations who help us to develop and improve our products and services.

Others: Other organizations and businesses who provide services to us such as debt recovery agencies, back-up and server hosting providers, IT software and maintenance providers, document storage providers and suppliers of other back office functions

MNI reserves the right to share your information to respond to duly authorized information requests of governmental authorities or where required by law.

In the event of bankruptcy, merger, acquisition, reorganization or sale of assets, your information may be sold or transferred (as appropriate) as part of that transaction.

We may share personal information with other group entities for any of the purposes set out above. Our group entities, in turn, are not permitted to share personal information with other non-affiliates entities, except as described herein or otherwise permitted by the Privacy Laws or other applicable laws.

Where personal information is processed by third parties outside the UK and European Economic Area, we will ensure appropriate safeguards are in place to adequately protect it, as required by applicable law.

To request removal of your information from publicly accessible websites operated by us, please contact us as provided below. In some cases, we may not be able to remove your information, in which case we will let you know if we are unable to and why.

How we store and secure information we collect

The security of your personal information is very important to us. We use industry-standard security techniques to help protect against the loss, misuse or alteration of information collected from you. We use the Secure Socket Layer ("SSL") technology to protect the security of your online order information. SSL technology encrypts your order information to protect it from being decoded by anyone other than MNI.

We use data hosting service providers in the United States to host the information we collect, and we use technical measures to secure your data. While we implement safeguards designed to protect your information, no security system is impenetrable and due to the inherent nature of the Internet, we cannot guarantee that data, during transmission through the Internet or while stored on our systems or otherwise in our care, is absolutely safe from intrusion by others.

Data retention: We will keep your information for as long as you have a relationship with us or as long as is reasonably necessary to achieve the purposes for which it is collected. Thereafter, we will delete (or otherwise erase, de-identify or pseudonymize or equivalent) any such personal data except as required or permitted by applicable law or regulation.

Account information: We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate any MNI services. We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.

Syndication accounts: If the MNI services are made available to you through an organization (e.g., your employer), we retain your information as long as required by the administrator of your account.

Marketing information: In addition, MNI may, and only with your consent, process your personal information in order to communicate with you for marketing purposes. In this event, we may provide additional information that we believe may be of interest, including about offers, promotions, and news updates. You have the right to unsubscribe when you have provided consent to receive these communications by emailing privacy@marketnews.com or by following the instructions in any such communication, e.g. by clicking on the link to unsubscribe.

How to access and control your information

You can control the information we have about you and how we use it in several ways.

If you are a registered user, you can review, revise, and correct the personal data that you have provided to MNI by contacting us.

Use the 'unsubscribe now' method provided in our various communications.

You can withdraw your personal information at any time by contacting us using the details below.

How we transfer information we collect internationally

If you are visiting mnimarkets.com from a location outside of the United States, you will be connected through and to servers located within the United States (where data privacy laws are less stringent than in the European Union and some other jurisdictions).

As a global organization, MNI has an international presence and conducts business in many countries. In connection with the management of those activities, MNI may transfer your personal information to other countries.

If you choose to access or use the website, you consent to the transfer, use and disclosure of information in accordance with this Privacy Policy and subject to the Privacy Laws. Some of the recipients of your personal information as specified above may be located in countries (including the United States) that do not provide a level of data protection equivalent to that set forth by the European Union and some other jurisdictions. To the extent that MNI transfers your personal information to recipients which are located outside the European Union, MNI will implement appropriate contractual measures to secure such transfer, in compliance with Privacy Laws.

Links to other sites

To enhance your overall web experience with us, this website may have links to other third party sites. Those websites will have their own privacy practices that you may wish to review. MNI has no responsibility for these linked websites.

Other important privacy information

Personal data about minors and children

MNI does not knowingly collect data from or about children under the age of 13 without the permission of parent(s)/guardian(s). If we learn that we have collected personal information from a child under 13, we will delete that information as quickly as possible. If you believe that we might have any information from or about a child under age 13, please contact us.

How will you know if the Privacy Policy is changed?

MNI may update its Privacy Policy from time to time. If we make any material changes, we will update a notice on this website prior to the change becoming effective. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.

Your European Union privacy rights

Under the GDPR, data subjects who reside in the UK or in the European Economic Area have certain rights relating to the personal information we hold in accordance with and subject to the Privacy Laws to: (i) check whether we hold personal information about you and to access such data (in accordance with our policy); (ii) request the correction of personal information about you that is inaccurate; (iii) have a copy of the personal information we hold about you provided to you or another controller where technically feasible; (iv) request the erasure of your personal information; and (v) request the restriction of processing concerning you. To do so, please send your request toprivacy@marketnews.com and write "EU Privacy Rights" in the subject line.

Data subjects may make a complaint in accordance with applicable Privacy Laws to a supervisory authority.

Your California privacy rights

Under California Civil Code Section 1798.83 (also known as S.B. 27), if you are a California resident and your business relationship with MNI is primarily for personal, family, or household purposes, you may request certain data regarding MNI's disclosure, if any, of personal information to third parties for the third-parties' direct marketing purposes. To make such a request, please send an email to

How do I contact you if there is an issue?

If you have any questions or comments about this Privacy Policy, or about the use of your personal information, or issue a complaint please feel free to contact us by email at privacy@marketnews.com

Market News Ltd,

3rd Floor,

1 Great Tower Street

London

EC3R 5AA

Last updated 3 Dec 2023