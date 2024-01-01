Hero Image

MNI Policy

MNI Policy offers critical intelligence on the world's top financial policy makers & central banks – and the vital policy interface with global FX and FI markets.

MNI EM Policy

MNI EM Policy offers exclusive intelligence on the world’s major emerging markets, focused on the central banks in Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Turkey, Hungary, Czech Republic and China.

MNI Global Macro

MNI Global Macro's around-the-clock, real-time intelligence and analysis provides actionable insight on macroeconomic developments and key policy and political risks impacting global markets.

What‘s included

Minute-by-minute coverage & analysis of all major macro data & events across the globe:

  • Understand the drivers of macroeconomic data releases in real time
  • Findings and charts from MNI's in-house databases and models
  • Data previews that highlight what to watch for in upcoming data

    • Macroeconomic & political risk insights:

    • Inflation and employment insight publications for major economies
    • Macro Signal publications that identify the overall outlook for major economies, with analysis of key macroeconomic themes/developments and chart packs
    • Year ahead forecasts for key macroeconomic variables based on consensus estimates
    • MNI Political Risk coverage of geopolitical developments, with previews of major elections

      • Central Bank & Issuance coverage:

      • Analysis before and after central bank meetings in our MNI Previews/Reviews
      • Central bank balance sheet analysis
      • Central bank Instant Answers, directly from the lock up
      • Proprietary deep dives into EU and US government bond issuance, with forward looking supply calendars

        • Why you need this

        MNI's unique real-time approach and comprehensive analysis on economic, policy, and political developments cuts through the noise and provides everything you need to know to make informed decisions.

        MNI Email Package

        Tailored to your requirements

        Central Bank Previews / Reviews
        Macro Signal / Data Analysis
        Macro Chart Packs
        Inflation & Employment Insights
        Balance Sheet Analysis
        Political Risk Week Ahead
        Global Issuance

