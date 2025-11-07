The Chicago Business Barometer™, otherwise known as the Chicago PMI, is a weighted composite indicator made up of five sub-indicators: New Orders, Production, Employment, Order Backlogs and Supplier Deliveries. 

The Chicago PMI is a diffusion index - readings above 50 indicate expansion, neutral at 50 while numbers below 50 indicate contraction.

Importantly, the Chicgo PMI Identifies direction of business trends and focusses on Chicago’s dynamic business sector. 

The Chicago PMI is closely correlated to the official U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) data and provides better forward guidance compared to most other regional US surveys.

As well as the headline Barometer, the survey’s sub-indices also correlate well on a level basis with  a number of US economic points - Production, New Orders, Employment and Prices Paid indicators have shown a robust relationship  with their corresponding respective official data.

Please see below the upcoming 2026 release dates for the Chicago Business Barometer™:
Release DatesTime (ET)
January 3009:45
February 2709:45
March 3109:45
April 3009:45
May 2909:45
June 3009:45
July 3109:45
August 2809:45
September 3009:45
October 3009:45
November 3009:45
December 3009:45

Chicago Business Barometer™ (aka Chicago PMI): 2025/26 Publication Calendar

Last updated at:Nov-11 15:32
US+ 1

