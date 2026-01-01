MNI Publications

As an industry leader and innovator in financial news and analysis, MNI provides a range of best in class coverage products as part of our Market News Service®. Using an innovative combination of real-time analysis, deep fundamental research and journalism, MNI offers unique and actionable insights for traders and investors.

Our publications include Bullet Points; Fixed Income Bullet Points; Foreign Exchange Bullet Points; Energy Bullet Points; Emerging Market Bullet Points; Credit Bullet Points; Reality Check; and Talk From the Trenches.

Click here to subscribe to one or more of our publications.

MNI Bullet Points®

MNI Bullet Points® is an industry leading product providing intelligence, analysis and insight on global fixed income, foreign exchange, energy and credit markets.

What we cover in Bullet Points®

MNI Covers a range of asset classes in its industry leading Bullet Points® line of products. Below is a list:

Fixed Income Bullet Points®

MNI Fixed Income Bullet Points® provide minute-by-minute actionable intelligence, analysis and insight on global fixed income markets delivered in concise bullet point format. It is complemented by our email service, which provides information on key trade flows, forward looking market analysis and a roundup ahead of each regional trading session.

Click here to subscribe to Fixed Income Bullet Points®

Foreign Exchange Bullet Points®

MNI Foreign Exchange Bullet Points® gives a user minute-by-minute actionable intelligence, analysis and insight on global foreign exchange markets delivered in concise bullet point format. It is complemented by our email service, which provides information on key trade flows, forward looking market analysis and a roundup ahead of each regional trading session.

Click here to subscribe to Foreign Exchange Bullet Points®

Energy Bullet Points®

MNI Energy Bullet Points® provide coverage of real-time, actionable intelligence and insight on global oil and gas along with power markets, delivered in concise bullet point format, either via the MNI website, Bloomberg or the ICE platform. It is complemented by our email service, which provides weekly analysis of the energy sector, market roundups ahead of each regional trading session, as well as comprehensive previews of all OPEC meetings. Our Oil and Gas + Power team includes former energy traders, industry experts, political risk analysts and macroeconomists, with full analyst interaction available.

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Emerging Markets Bullet Points®

MNI Emerging Markets Bullet Points® offers real-time actionable intelligence, analysis and insight on fixed income and foreign exchange markets in CEEMEA, Asia and LatAm regions delivered in concise bullet point format.

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Credit Bullet Points®

MNI Credit Bullet Points® give the user real-time actionable intelligence, analysis and insight of the European corporate credit markets, delivered in concise bullet point format. Focus is on primary and secondary markets covering investment grade (IG) credits across financials, real-estate, industrials, consumer goods and commodity related companies.

Our expert team of former credit traders and analysts provide comprehensive coverage of market-relevant and market-moving developments including primary issuance, industry and macro data, ratings revisions, earnings releases, changes in capital structure, corporate actions and risk events.

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MNI Serial Publications

Reality Check®

Reality Check® is MNI’s forward looking insight based on talking to well-placed figures in different industry sectors. MNI Reality Check stories report on Main Street sentiment among businesses and trade associations.

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Talk From the Trenches®

Talk From the Tranches® is a compendium of chatter from trading rooms, and is offered as a gauge of the mood in the financial markets. It is not necessarily hard, verified news.

Click here to subscribe to Talk From the Trenches®