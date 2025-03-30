All events

1 day until next event!

[UK] Consumer inflation report
DateMar 26, 7:00am
[NO] Norges Bank Rate Decision
DateMar 27, 9:00am
[US] GDP
DateMar 27, 12:30pm

Central Banks

Norges Bank Meeting Calendar

March 27
Reserve Bank of Australia Meeting Calendar

March 30
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Meeting Calendar

April 08
European Central Bank Meeting Calendar

April 16
Bank of Japan Meeting Calendar

April 29
Bank of England Meeting Calendar

May 04
Federal Reserve Meeting Calendar

May 05
Swiss National Bank Meeting Calendar

June 18
Bank of Canada Meeting Calendar

People's Bank of China Meeting Calendar

Riksbank Meeting Calendar

FOMC

Meeting Schedule / Rate Decision 2025

*SEP meetings

Meeting Schedule / Rate Decision 2026

*SEP meetings

  • Meeting: Jan 27 - 28
  • Meeting: Mar 17 - 18*
  • Meeting: Apr 27, 11:00 pm - 28
  • Meeting: Jun 15, 11:00 pm - 16*
  • Meeting: Jul 27, 11:00 pm - 28
  • Meeting: Sep 14, 11:00 pm - 15*
  • Meeting: Oct 27 - 28
  • Meeting: Dec 08 - 09*

Regional Calendars

Americas

8 events
Europe

16 events
Asia/Pacific

23 events

