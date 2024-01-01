Hero Image

MNI’s Oil service offers real-time, actionable intelligence and insight on global oil and oil product markets delivered in a concise format via the MNI website and 3rd-party chat platforms.

What‘s included

Analysis

  • Minute-by-minute insight on market price action, including: product spreads, options & swaps.
  • Industry insight on the following:
    • Production and consumption dynamics
    • Inventories, reserves, independent stocks
    • Shipping updates
    • Major projects & refining news
  • Real-time political & geopolitical risk analysis
  • Insight on the global economy, in particular US, Eurozone & China
  • Connecting the dots between MNI exclusive sources and insights relevant to the global energy markets
  • Key macro reports, including: previews ahead of Fed rate decisions, US CPI & NFP releases, global macro outlook commentaries & more

    • Why you need this

    Our specialist team includes former energy traders, industry experts, political analysts & macroeconomists, with full analyst interaction available.
    The service combines short, medium, and long-term analysis to keep clients abreast of the market, utilizing our Markets and Policy team’s exclusive reporting and real-time analysis.

    MNI Email Package

    Tailored to your requirements

    Oil Weekly Summary
    Commodity Analysis
    Regional Open
    Geopolitical Risk Analysis
    US Daily Brief
    China Daily Summary

