MNI's approach is simple: We are always looking out for smart and motivated people as we expand globally.
If you are looking to work with like-minded passionate people, then MNI might be the perfect fit for you.
MNI is looking for a new Sales Development Representative to join our highly motivated and dynamic global sales support team. Based in London and part of a team of 6 SDR you will report to the Global SDR Manager based in London.
This is an excellent opportunity for quick progression path from SDR into formal sales role (usually 6-9 months) with the option to join the Account Management or Business Development teams. In addition, a structured SDR training programme which covers a new sales skill each month ensures you are setup for success as a sales rep - delivered through both internal and external weekly training sessions.
MNI recognizes the importance of work life balance.