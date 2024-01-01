Sales Development Representative

London based

MNI is looking for a new Sales Development Representative to join our highly motivated and dynamic global sales support team. Based in London and part of a team of 6 SDR you will report to the Global SDR Manager based in London.

This is an excellent opportunity for quick progression path from SDR into formal sales role (usually 6-9 months) with the option to join the Account Management or Business Development teams. In addition, a structured SDR training programme which covers a new sales skill each month ensures you are setup for success as a sales rep - delivered through both internal and external weekly training sessions.

Responsibilities

Focus on lead generation for Europe, US, Middle East and Asia markets

Responsible for creating trials of the MNI content with new contacts

Qualifying new trials generated via calling sessions as part of the trial period

Opportunity to sell to c-suite stakeholders at investment banks and hedge funds

Assisting with MNI’s account management programme by calling and meeting with existing clients to identify risks and opportunities within the existing portfolio

Speaking at weekly sales wraps to the wider business on outbound activity across all regions

Characteristics and Background

Strong academic background with at least a 2:1 degree (obtained) in the following: politics,business, economics, English literature, history, languages (or any similar subjects)

Must have an interest in financial markets and current affairs

Energetic, personable, confident, articulate and well organised

Have a growth mindset and be open to developing and learning consultative sales skills

Be money motivated and goal driven

Have strong communication and written skills

Basic understanding of market dynamics or economics

What We Offer:

Major career and professional development. We develop, grow, and promote talent.

Each member of our growing global team has myriad opportunities to excel.

Competitive salary and benefits package

MNI recognizes the importance of work life balance. If this challenge appeals to you, please come talk to us. Send your CV and cover letter to: recruiting@marketnews.com