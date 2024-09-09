Richard Hall
Natasha Dadlani
Terry Alexander
Nick Shamim
Kevin Woodfield
Robert Green
Our team of financial market experts are located across Europe, America & Asia and includes former fixed-income and currency traders and strategists.
Tim Cooper
Jack Lewis
Edward Hardy
Felicia Grosse
Tom Lake
David Lee
Andrew Couper
Jonathan Cavenagh
Fabrice Ben Hassine
Emil Lundh
Tim Cooper
Jack Lewis
Edward Hardy
Felicia Grosse
Tom Lake
David Lee
Andrew Couper
Jonathan Cavenagh
Fabrice Ben Hassine
Emil Lundh
Our team of experienced journalists is based across Europe, the Americas and Asia.
Jean Yung
Greg Quinn
Evan Ryser
Luke Heighton
Jason Webb
Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
David Robinson
Wanxia Lin
Hiroshi Inoue
David Thomas
Jean Yung
Greg Quinn
Evan Ryser
Luke Heighton
Jason Webb
Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
David Robinson
Wanxia Lin
Hiroshi Inoue
David Thomas