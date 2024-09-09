Hero Image

About Us

MNI is the leading provider of intelligence and analysis on the Global Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange and Energy markets. We use an innovative combination of real-time analysis, deep fundamental research and journalism to provide unique and actionable insights for traders and investors.

Our "All Signal, No Noise" approach drives an intelligence service that is succinct and timely, which is highly regarded by our time constrained client base.

Our Head Office is in London with offices in Chicago, Washington and Beijing, as well as an on the ground presence in other major financial centres across the world.

Leadership Team

card image

Richard Hall

Richard Hall joined MNI in November 2017 and is Non-Executive Chairman.
card image

Natasha Dadlani

Natasha Dadlani is Chief Revenue Officer at MNI
card image

Terry Alexander

Terry Alexander is CEO of MNI Market News, joining the company in December 2017.
card image

Nick Shamim

Nick Shamim is MNI's Global Head of Editorial Operations and based in London. Nick joined MNI in August 2001.
card image

Kevin Woodfield

Kevin Woodfield, Global Head of Policy/Connect runs the MNI team of journalists globally focused on the policy direction at the world's major central banks and government macroeconomic agencies
card image

Robert Green

Robert Green is MNI’s Financial Controller and joined the company in September 2021

Analysts

Our team of financial market experts are located across Europe, America & Asia and includes former fixed-income and currency traders and strategists.

card image

Tim Cooper

Chief Economist
card image

Jack Lewis

Head of Emerging Markets
card image

Edward Hardy

Deputy Head of Markets
card image

Felicia Grosse

Head of Power Markets
card image

Tom Lake

Head of Political Risk
card image

David Lee

Head of Commodities Markets
card image

Andrew Couper

Head of Commodities Research
card image

Jonathan Cavenagh

Head of Asia-Pacific Markets team
card image

Fabrice Ben Hassine

Markets Analyst
card image

Emil Lundh

Markets Analyst
Correspondents

Our team of experienced journalists is based across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

card image

Jean Yung

Jean covers the Federal Reserve and the US economy for MNI from Washington DC.
card image

Greg Quinn

Greg covers Canada's economy and the Bank of Canada for MNI in Ottawa.
card image

Evan Ryser

Evan covers the Federal Reserve and the US economy for MNI from Washington D.C.
card image

Luke Heighton

Luke covers the European Central Bank, the Eurozone economy, and the Swiss National Bank for MNI.
card image

Jason Webb

Jason is MNI's Deputy Editor-In-Chief
card image

Pedro Nicolaci da Costa

Pedro covers Federal Reserve policy and the economy for MNI in Washington DC.
card image

David Robinson

David covers the Bank of England, UK economy and the Skandi central banks for MNI in London.
card image

Wanxia Lin

Wanxia Lin is a news assistant in the Policy and Data Team
card image

Hiroshi Inoue

Hiroshi covers the Bank of Japan and the Japanese economy for MNI from Tokyo.
card image

David Thomas

David covers the European Central Bank and the Eurozone for MNI from Brussels.
MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

