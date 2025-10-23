MNI ECB Hawk-Dove Spectrum

MNI's ECB Hawk-Dove Spectrum provides an assessment of ECB Governing Council policymakers' views on the outlook for the Eurozone central bank's monetary policy stance. This allows us to put ECB members' public comments into context and assess their potential impact on market rate pricing.

Here is the latest matrix (last updated October 22, 2025):

What Are "Hawks" And "Doves"? The terms "hawk" and "dove" are used to describe individual members of the ECB Governing Council (GC) and their attitudes about how best to calibrate policy to achieve the ECB's mandate of price stability, defined as aiming for 2% inflation over the medium term.

commonly denotes a policymaker who is more likely to favour a relatively tight stance of monetary policy in order to keep inflation and inflation expectations anchored. "Dove" refers to a policymaker who is perceived as generally biased toward looser monetary policy.

"Influence" and "Hawkishness/Dovishness": MNI's ECB Hawk-Dove Spectrum attempts to categorize participants in the ECB decision-making process by the degree

to which they are relatively likely to pursue easing or tightening, both in absolute terms and relatively versus their colleagues.