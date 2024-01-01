Hero Image

MNI Connect

Your Direct Access To Key Policymakers

Connect is a premium service that brings together financial market participants and policymakers from the world's major central banks and other key government macroeconomic agencies.
More than 50 private video conferences and occasional roundtable discussions per annum on important policy issues.
Connect is a premium service that brings together financial market participants and policymakers from the world's major central banks and other key government macroeconomic agencies.
More than 50 private video conferences and occasional roundtable discussions per annum on important policy issues.

Recent connect speakers

Seiichi Shimizu

Seiichi Shimizu

Executive Director for International Affairs, Bank of Japan

Stefano Neri

Stefano Neri

Head of the Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy Directorate, Bank of Italy

Christopher Kent

Christopher Kent

Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) of the Reserve Bank of Australia

Jens Ulbrich

Jens Ulbrich

Director General Economics at the Deutsch Bundesbank

Michael Hager

Michael Hager

Head of Cabinet for European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis

Oscar Arce

Oscar Arce

Patricia C. Mosser

Patricia C. Mosser

Former Senior Manager, Open Market Desk, Federal Reserve Bank of New York & Head of Research & Analysis Center at the Office of Financial Research, U.S. Treasury

Kevin Hassett

Kevin Hassett

Former Senior Advisor for Economic Issues to President Donald Trump & Chair of the CEA

Robert Kaplan

Robert Kaplan

Former President & Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Paul Fisher

Paul Fisher

Former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Member & Executive Director for Markets

Kenji Fujita

Kenji Fujita

Director-General of the Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan

For more information

Fill the form or contact:

sales@marketnews.com

You can also find us on:

Twitter, X
LinkedIn

Top stories

article type logo

MNI Banxico Preview – Mar 2025: 50bp Cut, Focus On Guidance

article type logo

MNI UK CPI Preview: February 2025

article type logo

MNI INTERVIEW: Seasonally-Adjusted Inflation Data To Help BOE

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo