MNI Connect

Seiichi Shimizu
Executive Director for International Affairs, Bank of Japan
Stefano Neri
Head of the Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy Directorate, Bank of Italy
Christopher Kent
Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) of the Reserve Bank of Australia
Jens Ulbrich
Director General Economics at the Deutsch Bundesbank
Michael Hager
Head of Cabinet for European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis
Oscar Arce
Patricia C. Mosser
Former Senior Manager, Open Market Desk, Federal Reserve Bank of New York & Head of Research & Analysis Center at the Office of Financial Research, U.S. Treasury
Kevin Hassett
Former Senior Advisor for Economic Issues to President Donald Trump & Chair of the CEA
Robert Kaplan
Former President & Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Paul Fisher
Former Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Member & Executive Director for Markets
Kenji Fujita
Director-General of the Financial Markets Department, Bank of Japan
