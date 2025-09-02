Credit

Credit coverage provides real-time actionable intelligence, analysis and insight of the European corporate credit markets, delivered in concise bullet point format. Focus is on primary and secondary markets, covering high yield & investment grade (IG) credits across financials, real-estate, industrials, consumer goods and commodity related companies. Our expert team of former credit traders and analysts provide comprehensive coverage of market-relevant and market-moving developments including primary issuance, industry and macro data, ratings revisions, earnings releases, changes in capital structure, corporate actions and risk events.

Why you need this:

Analysis of primary and secondary markets in real time.

What’s driving these marketse from a credit and macro perspective.

Staying on top of developments across the major European credit indices.

Relative value between credits and across sectors.

