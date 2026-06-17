All signal, no noise

All signal, no noise

All signal, no noise

Latest insights

MNI NBH Preview - Jun'26: Rate Cut Appears Locked In

The National Bank of Hungary is expected to deliver its first rate cut since February, lowering the base rate by 25bps.

Jun-19 10:55

MNI CNB Review - June 2026: CNB Moves To Stem Core CPI Risks

The CNB raised the repo rate by 25bp in reaction to sticky core inflation and rapidly accelerating credit growth.

Jun-19 09:44

MNI EM Sovereign Weekly - Oil On, Doves Off

Primary market re-emergence and secondary market resilience

Jun-19 08:08

MNI EM Credit Weekly - Oil On, Doves Off

Primary market re-emergence and secondary market resilience

Jun-19 07:52

MNI INTERVIEW: Even UK Young Pessimistic On Consumption - GfK

MNI speaks to the head of leading UK survey firm GfK about the UK consumer confidence outlook.

Jun-19 05:39

MNI Asia Pac Weekly Macro Wrap:

A weekly wrap of some of the key macro themes/data outcomes for the Asia Pac region.

Jun-19 05:23
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MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher

Jun-19 12:59
European Central BankEurozone
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MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher

Jun-19 12:59
European Central BankEurozone
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MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher

Jun-19 12:57
European Central BankEurozone
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MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher

Jun-19 12:57
European Central BankEurozone
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MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 25

Jun-19 12:20
Long Term Fixed Income SecuritiesGovernment Sovereign BondsEuropean Central BankEurozone+ 4
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MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 25

Jun-19 12:20
Long Term Fixed Income SecuritiesGovernment Sovereign BondsEuropean Central BankEurozone+ 4
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MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Warsh 'Strategically Hawkish' - Lockhart

Jun-19 11:17
USKevin Warsh
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MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Warsh 'Strategically Hawkish' - Lockhart

Jun-19 11:17
USKevin Warsh
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Triangle Pattern In Treasuries Reinforces A M/T Bearish Theme

Triangle Pattern In Treasuries Reinforces A M/T Bearish Theme

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Pedro Da Costa

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MNI BRIEF: BOE Hike Unlikely In Baseline Scenario - MPC Taylor

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Key Events

Calendar

[US] FOMC Statement
DateJun 17, 6:00pm
[CA] CPI
DateJun 22, 12:30pm
[US] GDP / PCE Quarterly
DateJun 25, 12:30pm

All signal, no noise

All signal, no noise

All signal, no noise

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MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher

Jun-19 12:59
European Central BankEurozone
Card Image

MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher

Jun-19 12:59
European Central BankEurozone
Card Image

MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher

Jun-19 12:57
European Central BankEurozone
Card Image

MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher

Jun-19 12:57
European Central BankEurozone
Card Image

MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 25

Jun-19 12:20
Long Term Fixed Income SecuritiesGovernment Sovereign BondsEuropean Central BankEurozone+ 4
Card Image

MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 25

Jun-19 12:20
Long Term Fixed Income SecuritiesGovernment Sovereign BondsEuropean Central BankEurozone+ 4
Card Image

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Warsh 'Strategically Hawkish' - Lockhart

Jun-19 11:17
USKevin Warsh
Card Image

MNI INTERVIEW: Fed Warsh 'Strategically Hawkish' - Lockhart

Jun-19 11:17
USKevin Warsh
BackNext

MNI Connect

MNI Connect

connect

Check MNI Connect

Check MNI Connect

Triangle Pattern In Treasuries Reinforces A M/T Bearish Theme

Triangle Pattern In Treasuries Reinforces A M/T Bearish Theme

technical analysis image

Podcast

Podcast

podcast image

Pedro Da Costa

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Go to podcasts

Latest Webcast

Latest Webcast

video

MNI BRIEF: BOE Hike Unlikely In Baseline Scenario - MPC Taylor

Go to webcasts

BackNext

Products

See Podcasts
products

Key Events

Calendar

[US] FOMC Statement
DateJun 17, 6:00pm
[CA] CPI
DateJun 22, 12:30pm
[US] GDP / PCE Quarterly
DateJun 25, 12:30pm

Latest insights

MNI NBH Preview - Jun'26: Rate Cut Appears Locked In

The National Bank of Hungary is expected to deliver its first rate cut since February, lowering the base rate by 25bps.

Jun-19 10:55

MNI CNB Review - June 2026: CNB Moves To Stem Core CPI Risks

The CNB raised the repo rate by 25bp in reaction to sticky core inflation and rapidly accelerating credit growth.

Jun-19 09:44

MNI EM Sovereign Weekly - Oil On, Doves Off

Primary market re-emergence and secondary market resilience

Jun-19 08:08

MNI EM Credit Weekly - Oil On, Doves Off

Primary market re-emergence and secondary market resilience

Jun-19 07:52

MNI INTERVIEW: Even UK Young Pessimistic On Consumption - GfK

MNI speaks to the head of leading UK survey firm GfK about the UK consumer confidence outlook.

Jun-19 05:39

MNI Asia Pac Weekly Macro Wrap:

A weekly wrap of some of the key macro themes/data outcomes for the Asia Pac region.

Jun-19 05:23
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Political Risk

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IRAN: “IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS FRIDAY SWITZERLAND MEETING [...]

Jun-19 13:58
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IRAN: Iran FM Says Friday Meeting Postponed, Plans for Meet in Coming Days

Jun-19 13:56
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IRAN: "*ISRAELI OFFICIAL SAYS THERE IS CEASEFIRE IN LEBANON: ARMY RADIO" bbg

Jun-19 13:35

Political Risk

IRAN: “IRAN'S FOREIGN MINISTRY SAYS FRIDAY SWITZERLAND MEETING [...]

Jun-19 13:58

IRAN: Iran FM Says Friday Meeting Postponed, Plans for Meet in Coming Days

Jun-19 13:56

IRAN: "*ISRAELI OFFICIAL SAYS THERE IS CEASEFIRE IN LEBANON: ARMY RADIO" bbg

Jun-19 13:35
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MNI Technical Analysis

Triangle Pattern In Treasuries Reinforces A M/T Bearish Theme

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FI Market Analysis

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MNI Riksbank Review - June 2026: Not As Hawkish As Feared

The Riksbank held the policy rate 1.75% as unanimously expected, and made a modest upward revision to its rate path.

June 17, 2026 01:56
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MNI BOE Preview and UK Inflation Insight: June 2026

The main things to watch going into the June MPC meeting are the vote split and the individual paragraphs.

June 17, 2026 12:25
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MNI RBA Review-June 2026: RBA Retains Option To Hike

RBA left rates unchanged at 4.35% but retained the option for further hikes.

June 17, 2026 06:21
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MNI EGB Supply Daily - 17 June, 2026

Germany will return to the market today to hold a LT Bund auction, with Spain and France to follow tomorrow.

June 17, 2026 05:40

FX Market Analysis

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MNI RBA Review-June 2026: RBA Retains Option To Hike

RBA left rates unchanged at 4.35% but retained the option for further hikes.

June 17, 2026 06:21
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MNI BoJ Review-June 2026: Another Step In Normalisation

BOJ’s 25bp hike to 1.00% was a continuation of its normalization cycle, with attention now shifting the terminal rate.

June 17, 2026 04:05
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MNI Norges Bank Preview: June 2026

Norges Bank is expected to hold rates at 4.25% on Thursday

June 16, 2026 01:01
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MNI UK Data Preview: June 2026 Release

CPI expected to see a similar downside surprise vs BOE forecast as in April; labour focus will be on payrolls revision.

June 16, 2026 09:14

Central bank

Preview

Key Inter-Meeting Fed Speak – June 2026

06-11-2026

MNI BoC Preview-Jun 2026: Holding Still The Right Thing To Do

06-05-2026

MNI Norges Bank Preview - May '26: Patience May Not Prevail

05-05-2026

MNI RBA Preview-May 2026: RBA Hike, CPI Too High

05-04-2026

Review

MNI RBA WATCH: 8-1 To Hike; Inflation-Growth Equation Worsens

05-05-2026

MNI BOE WATCH: Holds, Rates To Depend On 2nd-Round Effects

04-30-2026

MNI Fed Review- Apr 2026: Easing Bias Could End Soon (Correct)

04-29-2026

MNI FED WATCH: Growing Support For Move To Neutral Rate Bias

04-29-2026

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