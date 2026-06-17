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All signal, no noise
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Latest insights
The National Bank of Hungary is expected to deliver its first rate cut since February, lowering the base rate by 25bps.Jun-19 10:55
The CNB raised the repo rate by 25bp in reaction to sticky core inflation and rapidly accelerating credit growth.Jun-19 09:44
Primary market re-emergence and secondary market resilienceJun-19 08:08
Primary market re-emergence and secondary market resilienceJun-19 07:52
MNI speaks to the head of leading UK survey firm GfK about the UK consumer confidence outlook.Jun-19 05:39
A weekly wrap of some of the key macro themes/data outcomes for the Asia Pac region.Jun-19 05:23
MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher
MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher
MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher
MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher
MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 25
MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 25
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Latest Webcast
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MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher
MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher
MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher
MNI INTERVIEW: ECB Ready To Hike Or Change Course - Kocher
MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 25
MNI TV: Key Exclusive Highlights For Week 25
Latest Webcast
Latest Webcast
Go to webcasts
Key Events
CalendarOpen CalendarLink to the pagemyMNIhttps://my.mnimarkets.com/dashboard?widget=/events/key-events-calendarHSC on myMNILink to the pageMore CalendarsLink to the page
Latest insights
The National Bank of Hungary is expected to deliver its first rate cut since February, lowering the base rate by 25bps.Jun-19 10:55
The CNB raised the repo rate by 25bp in reaction to sticky core inflation and rapidly accelerating credit growth.Jun-19 09:44
Primary market re-emergence and secondary market resilienceJun-19 08:08
Primary market re-emergence and secondary market resilienceJun-19 07:52
MNI speaks to the head of leading UK survey firm GfK about the UK consumer confidence outlook.Jun-19 05:39
A weekly wrap of some of the key macro themes/data outcomes for the Asia Pac region.Jun-19 05:23
Political Risk
Political Risk
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Newsletter
MNI DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS - GBP Breaking DownJun-19 08:53
MNI EUROPEAN MARKETS ANALYSIS: BoJ - To Keep Raising RatesJun-19 05:22
MNI EUROPEAN OPEN: Risk Pulls Back, USD HigherJun-19 05:05
MNI ASIA OPEN - BOE, SNB, Norges Bank Leave Rates UnchangedJun-18 20:14
MNI ASIA MARKETS ANALYSIS: Dollar At 13-Month Highs Post-FedJun-18 20:14
MNI US MARKETS ANALYSIS - USD Adds to Post-Fed GainsJun-18 10:59
MNI US OPEN - USD Strength Persists Following Hawkish FedJun-18 09:44
MNI DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS - CAD Walking the BandsJun-18 08:56
MNI Technical Analysis
Triangle Pattern In Treasuries Reinforces A M/T Bearish Theme
FI Market AnalysisRead moreFI Market Analysis
The Riksbank held the policy rate 1.75% as unanimously expected, and made a modest upward revision to its rate path.June 17, 2026 01:56
The main things to watch going into the June MPC meeting are the vote split and the individual paragraphs.June 17, 2026 12:25
RBA left rates unchanged at 4.35% but retained the option for further hikes.June 17, 2026 06:21
Germany will return to the market today to hold a LT Bund auction, with Spain and France to follow tomorrow.June 17, 2026 05:40
FX Market AnalysisRead moreFX Market Analysis
RBA left rates unchanged at 4.35% but retained the option for further hikes.June 17, 2026 06:21
BOJ’s 25bp hike to 1.00% was a continuation of its normalization cycle, with attention now shifting the terminal rate.June 17, 2026 04:05
Norges Bank is expected to hold rates at 4.25% on ThursdayJune 16, 2026 01:01
CPI expected to see a similar downside surprise vs BOE forecast as in April; labour focus will be on payrolls revision.June 16, 2026 09:14