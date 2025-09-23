NATGAS: German Plan to Build Gas-Fired Power Plants Likely to Be Delayed

RES 4: 1.4111 High Apr 10

RES 3: 1.4019 38.2% retracement of the Feb 3 - Jun 16 bear leg

RES 2: 1.3968 High May 20

RES 1: 1.3925 High Aug 22

PRICE: 1.3840 @ 16:55 BST Aug 22

SUP 1: 1.3794 20-day EMA

SUP 2: 1.3769/22 50-day EMA / Low Aug 22

SUP 3: 1.3576 Low Jul 23

SUP 4: 1.3557/40 Low Jul 3 / Low Jun 16 and the bear trigger

Gains this week in USDCAD and the breach of resistance at 1.3879, the Aug 1 high, marked a positive development, however the slippage into the Friday close undermines this sentiment - for now. Moving average studies have crossed and are in a bull-mode position, reinforcing current conditions. An extension higher would signal scope for a climb towards 1.4019, a Fibonacci retracement. On the downside, support to watch lies at 1.3769, the 50-day EMA - a level not yet challenged by the correction lower.