NATGAS: German Gas Demand Rose 10% in Week to Oct. 19

September's flash US PMIs brought a 2-month low for Manufacturing at 52.0 (52.2 consensus, 53.0 prior) and a 3-month low for Services at 53.9 (54.0 consensus, 54.5 prior), but both readings were pretty much in line with consensus and suggest an economy in expansionary territory (consistent with 2.2% Q/Q annualized GDP expansion in Q3, per the S&P Global report).

Highlights from the report: