MNI DataLink

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Overview

The MNI Markets DataLink allows you to stream real-time macroeconomic data directly into Excel cells, giving you live access to MNI's economic releases, forecasts, and historical data without leaving your spreadsheet.

Installation

Install MNI DataLink directly from Microsoft AppSource — available directly inside Excel or from the AppSource marketplace. No file download required.

(Coming soon to Microsoft AppSource)

How to Use

Stream real-time macroeconomic data directly into Excel cells using the task pane and built-in formulas.

Sign in

Click the MNI Markets button in the Home ribbon to open the task pane. Click Sign in with MNI Portal and authenticate with your MNI Markets account credentials.

Note: You need an active MNI Markets subscription. Contact your account manager if you need credentials.

Browse the data catalog

Once signed in, the task pane shows an economic calendar for the current week, grouped by day. Click any release to expand it and see the individual series it contains.

Use the ◀, Today, and ▶ buttons to navigate between weeks.

Insert data into cells

Select a cell in your spreadsheet, then click one of the insert buttons next to a series:

Live (actual) : Inserts =MNI(dataSeriesId, dataReleaseId) — shows the latest actual value if it was released within the last 4 days, or "N/A" when no recent release exists. Updates the cell automatically when a new release arrives.

Forecast : Inserts =MNI_FCST(dataSeriesId, dataReleaseId) — returns the forecast value for the next release. Pass an optional source name (e.g. "MNI") as a third argument to get that provider's forecast.

Prior : Inserts =MNI_PREV(dataSeriesId, dataReleaseId) — returns the previously published value for the series.

History : Expands a panel — choose a preset range (1M, 3M, 4M, 6M, 1Y) or set custom dates, then click Generate to write a historical table of values into the sheet.

Custom function reference

All three formulas require both a dataSeriesId and a dataReleaseId. Both are inserted automatically when you click a button in the catalog — you never need to type them manually.

=MNI(dataSeriesId, dataReleaseId)

Returns the latest actual value if released within the last 4 days. Shows "N/A" when no release has occurred in that window. Updates automatically when AlphaFlash publishes a new observation. Updates live: Yes.

=MNI_FCST(dataSeriesId, dataReleaseId, [source])

Returns the forecast value. Optional source parameter — a single provider name (e.g. "MNI"). Omit to use the first available forecast. Updates live: On reconnect.

=MNI_PREV(dataSeriesId, dataReleaseId)

Returns the prior period value for the series. Updates live: On reconnect.

Examples:

=MNI("US_CPI_YY", "42301") → actual value (or "N/A" if older than 4 days)

=MNI_FCST("US_CPI_YY", "42301", "MNI") → MNI's forecast for next US CPI release

=MNI_PREV("US_CPI_YY", "42301") → previous period value

Note on "N/A" in formulas: When =MNI() returns "N/A", any arithmetic referencing that cell will produce an error. Use IF to handle it gracefully:

=IF(B2="N/A", "", B2-C2) — leaves the Surprise column blank until a fresh actual is available.

Generate a live release sheet

Click Generate live release sheet in the task pane to create a new sheet with all releases for the current week pre-populated. Each row updates automatically when a new observation arrives via the live data stream.

Refresh formulas manually

If any cells show stale or missing values after a reconnect, click Refresh formulas in the task pane to force a re-fetch of all current values.

Sign out

Click Logout in the top-right corner of the task pane. This immediately clears all stored tokens. Streaming functions will stop updating until you sign in again.

Need assistance?

For technical support or any questions, please contact us at: support@marketnews.com

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