MNI Bot for Microsoft Teams App

Last updated at: By: Lucas Suburu

Step 1: Install the MS Teams APP

Once you install the MS Teams APP, you will receive a welcoming message from the bot, and after clicking Login, he will ask for your activation key:

Step 2: Get the activation key

1. Go to: https://my.mnimarkets.com/

2. Log in using your credentials (remember you will need to have a valid chat package enabled in order to be able to create the key)

3. Once logged in, on the top-right corner, click the account icon and then the “Chat Activation” button.

4. Click “Create key” button

5. Choose a topics you are interested in (you can also leave every permission enabled checked) and provide a Name for the Key

5.a. You will only be able to check the topics you are entitled from the packages on Salesforce

6. Click “Save”

After creation, you will see a screen similar to this:

7. You need to copy the secret provided there, as you won’t be able to retrieve it again (for security reasons)

8. After you copy, you are all set up to sign in to the bot in MS Teams, just paste the secret in the activation key input



9. After successful login, you will see a message like this one:



10. After this is done, you are all set up and will start receiving financial news or interacting with the bot, with the help command you can see available commands to use

What can I do with the bot?

First thing is you will receive broadcast articles (bullet feed) specific for the topics you selected on key creation.

Apart from that, you will have all these commands enabled:

When clicking more, it describes the command in depth, for example, this is the alert explanation: