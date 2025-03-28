EURJPY TECHS: Support Remains Intact

Crude markets have extended yesterday’s losses today amidst concerns around the US economy following a weak consumer confidence reading on Tuesday.

Prospects of a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine continue to add to bearish pressure, coupled with talk that tariffs will take effect from April.

WTI APR 25 is down by 0.2% at $68.8/bbl.

A bearish theme in WTI futures remains intact, with next resistance seen at $67.75, the Dec 20 ‘24 low.

Meanwhile, Henry Hub has pulled back to its lowest level since Feb 18 amid the March 25 contract expiry today and weaker demand as temperatures have recovered from last week’s cold.

US Natgas MAR 25 is down by 6.4% at $3.91/mmbtu.

In the metals space, copper has outperformed today, after President Trump threatened to place import tariffs on all forms of the metal.

Copper rose to a high at $475/lb early in the session, before paring some of the move, with the red metal currently up by 1.1% at $458/lb.

Copper futures remain in a bull cycle, with initial resistance at $488.50 , the Feb 14 high, followed by round number resistance at $500.

Finally, spot gold is broadly unchanged at $2,916/oz.