USDJPY TECHS: Monitoring Resistance

* RES 4: 159.45 High Jan 14 and the bull trigger * RES 3: 157.76 High Feb 9 * RES 2: 155.84 50-day E...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Friday’s climb in USDJPY reinforces the current bullish theme. The pair traded to a fresh trend high, confirming a resumption of the uptrend. This maintains the bullish price sequence of higher highs and higher lows. Sights are on 158.29, a Fibonacci projection. Note that moving average studies are in a bull-mode position, highlighting a dominant medium-term uptrend. Support to watch lies at 155.35, the 50-day EMA.
A sharp sell-off in EURGBP early last week confirms a resumption of the current bear cycle. Note that moving average studies are in a bear-mode position, highlighting a dominant downtrend. Scope is seen for a move towards 0.8620, a Fibonacci retracement point. On the upside, resistance to watch is 0.8732 the 50-day EMA. A break of this average would highlight a possible reversal.