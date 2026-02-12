USDJPY TECHS: Monitoring Resistance

RES 4: 0.8797 High Dec 17

RES 3: 0.8774 High Dec 19

RES 2: 0.8732 50-day EMA

RES 1: 0.8703 Low Dec 30

PRICE: 0.8670 @ 16:32 GMT Jan 12

SUP 1: 0.8644 Low Jan 6

SUP 2: 0.8633 Low Sep 15

SUP 3: 0.8620 38.2% retracement of the Dec ‘24 - Nov ‘25 bull cycle

SUP 4: 0.8597 Low Aug 14

A sharp sell-off in EURGBP early last week confirms a resumption of the current bear cycle. Note that moving average studies are in a bear-mode position, highlighting a dominant downtrend. Scope is seen for a move towards 0.8620, a Fibonacci retracement point. On the upside, resistance to watch is 0.8732 the 50-day EMA. A break of this average would highlight a possible reversal.