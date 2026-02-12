USDJPY TECHS: Monitoring Resistance

Feb-11 19:30

* RES 4: 159.45 High Jan 14 and the bull trigger * RES 3: 157.76 High Feb 9 * RES 2: 155.84 50-day E...

USDJPY TECHS: Bullish Trend Sequence

Jan-12 19:30
  • RES 4: 159.45 High Jul 12 ‘24 
  • RES 3: 158.87 High Jan 10 ‘25 and a key resistance
  • RES 2: 158.29 2.618 projection of the Sep 17 - 26 - Oct 1 price swing
  • RES 1: 158.20 High Jan 12
  • PRICE: 158.15 @ 17:25 GMT Jan 12 
  • SUP 1: 156.50/155.35 20- and 50-day EMA values
  • SUP 2: 154.35 Low Dec 5 and a bear trigger  
  • SUP 3: 153.62 Low Nov 14 
  • SUP 4: 152.82 Low Nov 7

Friday’s climb in USDJPY reinforces the current bullish theme. The pair traded to a fresh trend high, confirming a resumption of the uptrend. This  maintains the bullish price sequence of higher highs and higher lows. Sights are on 158.29, a Fibonacci projection. Note that moving average studies are in a bull-mode position, highlighting a dominant medium-term uptrend. Support to watch lies at 155.35, the 50-day EMA.  

LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday Data Calendar: ADP Wkly, CPI, New Home Sales, 30Y Re-Open

Jan-12 19:04
  • US Data/Speaker Calendar (prior, estimate). All times ET
  • 01/13 0600 NFIB Small Business Optimism (99.0, 99.4)
  • 01/13 0815 ADP Weekly NER Pulse
  • 01/13 0830 CPI MoM (0.3 est), YoY (2.7%, 2.7%)
  • 01/13 0830 Core CPI MoM (0.3% est), YoY (2.6%, 2.7%)
  • 01/13 0855 Redbook Retail Sales Index
  • 01/13 1000 New Home Sales (715k est), MoM (-10.6% est)
  • 01/13 1000 StL Fed Musalem outlook, Q&A event hosted by MNI
  • 01/13 1130 US Tsy $75B 6W bill auction
  • 01/13 1300 US Tsy $22B 30Y Bond auction re-open (912810UP1)
  • 01/13 1400 Treasury Budget
  • 01/13 1600 Richmond Fed Tom Barkin moderated discussion
  • Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. / MNI

EURGBP TECHS: Bear Threat Remains Present

Jan-12 19:00
  • RES 4: 0.8797 High Dec 17   
  • RES 3: 0.8774 High Dec 19 
  • RES 2: 0.8732 50-day EMA
  • RES 1: 0.8703 Low Dec 30 
  • PRICE: 0.8670 @ 16:32 GMT Jan 12
  • SUP 1: 0.8644 Low Jan 6
  • SUP 2: 0.8633 Low Sep 15
  • SUP 3: 0.8620 38.2% retracement of the Dec ‘24 - Nov ‘25 bull cycle 
  • SUP 4: 0.8597 Low Aug 14

A sharp sell-off in EURGBP early last week confirms a resumption of the current bear cycle. Note that moving average studies are in a bear-mode position, highlighting a dominant downtrend. Scope is seen for a move towards 0.8620, a Fibonacci retracement point. On the upside, resistance to watch is 0.8732 the 50-day EMA. A break of this average would highlight a possible reversal.  

