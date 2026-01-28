Bank of Canada Meeting

Governor Tiff Macklem will give his first press conference since the U.S. escalated global threats.Jan-22 18:23
Download Full Report Here: https://media.marketnews.com/BOC_Preview_Jan2026_be093f7f2a.pdf EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: * The Bank of Canada is overwhelmingly expected by both markets and analysts to maintain its overnight rate at 2.25% at the January meeting (announcement on Jan 28). * This would be a 2nd consecutive pause as part of what is anticipated to be a flat rate path through 2026. The biggest question is, in which direction will the next move be? * The account of the deliberations at the December meeting highlighted that Governing Council debated "whether it was more likely that their next move would be to raise or lower the policy interest rate." * It remains more likely than not that the next move will be a hike, with a downside shock required for cutting again. * The January Monetary Policy Report is likely to show an upgrade to GDP growth projections for 2025 as a whole with a potential slight upgrade to 2026 at a still-soft level. CPI forecasts also look set to be raised slightly due to higher-than-expected headline readings in the latter months of the year, but as we explain, the more important underlying metrics have been subdued.Jan-27 18:55
Download Full Report Here: https://media.marketnews.com/BOC_Review_Jan2026_8009f7d9a8.pdf EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The Bank of Canada accompanied the unanimously-expected overnight rate hold at 2.25% at its January meeting with a largely unchanged appraisal of the economic and policy outlook. There was a very slight dovish tilt to the communications but not enough to sway market pricing of the expected policy path which continues to show no change in rates through 2026. * While the BOC remains uncertain about the "timing or direction of the next change in the policy rate", the opening statement highlighted the "unusually high" degree of uncertainty due in large part to upcoming North American free trade negotiation which the Bank's forecasts assume will result in the status quo, at worst. * And the updated Monetary Policy Report forecasts didn't deviate from expectations that inflation will converge with the 2% target, while maintaining that there remains slack in the economy despite upgraded growth forecasts. * Gov Macklem was asked in the press conference whether elevated uncertainty raises the bar for either cutting or hiking, and offered a little bit more colour on Governing Council's deliberations without revealing any particular lean, noting merely that CUSMA presented "obvious" risks to the outlook. * Markets came out of the meeting expecting largely the same path of rates as seen coming into the day, with modest cuts implied through July (~5bp) but rates ultimately ending the year higher (~9bp) vs current levels. * The next major data points to watch are November GDP on Friday, with January labour force data on Feb 6 and January CPI on Feb 16. The next rate decision will be on March 18. * See PDF report for: * MNI View * MNI Instant Answers * Press Conference Transcript * BOC Meeting Links * Policy Statement Changes * Monetary Policy Report UpdatesJan-28 16:45
Governor Tiff Macklem says US trade talks are an important risk to the outlook.Jan-28 14:45
