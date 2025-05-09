CONSUMER CYCLICALS: Victoria PLC: Fitch downgrade to CCC+

With global markets settling after a volatile ~60 minutes of (erroneous) headline-driven trading, ECB implied rates remain off session lows alongside core EGB yields. The 1y1y ESTR swap rate is nonetheless still on track for its lowest close since December 11, 2024, currently at 1.71%. That’s down from a close of 1.90% at last Wednesday's close (i.e. before the "Liberation Day" announcement), and also well below the 1.83% seen on February 28 (i.e. before the German defence/infrastructure announcement).

The imposition of US tariffs – alongside the policy uncertainty that has built up over the past few months – is expected to weigh on regional demand and therefore contain inflationary pressures in the near-term.

Additional disinflationary channels stem from the possible diversion of Chinese goods to the EU in response to US tariffs (note: EU officials are currently considering whether to implement measures to protect EU businesses against such dynamics) and a weaker energy price outlook on the back of lower global demand and an unwinding of OPEC+ supply cuts.

1- and 2-year EUR inflation swaps are on track to close at their lowest since mid-2021, even as Brent crude and natural gas futures drift away from early lows through the course of today’s session.

However, on a 3-5-year horizon, the ESTR forward curve still sits steeper than at the end of February. This likely reflects the positive growth and inflation impulse from increased German/EU fiscal spending, possibly alongside the medium-term inflationary impact of tariffs assuming the EU retaliates.