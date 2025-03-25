* US TSY 2Y NOTE AUCTION: HIGH YLD 3.984%; ALLOTMENT 39.21% * US TSY 2Y NOTE AUCTION: DEALERS TAKE 1...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
The next Fed rate cut is again fully priced for the July meeting, following a 6bp futures-implied move today on the back of soft Services PMI data exacerbated in the afternoon by a risk-off move in equities.
|Meeting
|Current FF Implieds (%), LH
|Cumulative Change From Current Rate (bp)
|Incremental Chg (bp)
|Prior Session (Feb 20)
|Chg Since Then (bp)
|End of Last Week (Feb 14)
|Mar 19 2025
|4.32
|-1.5
|-1.5
|4.32
|-0.9
|4.32
|May 07 2025
|4.25
|-8.4
|-6.9
|4.28
|-3.1
|4.28
|Jun 18 2025
|4.14
|-19.4
|-11.0
|4.18
|-4.2
|4.18
|Jul 30 2025
|4.07
|-26.2
|-6.8
|4.13
|-6.0
|4.13
|Sep 17 2025
|3.97
|-35.7
|-9.5
|4.04
|-6.5
|4.04
|Oct 29 2025
|3.92
|-41.2
|-5.5
|4.00
|-8.0
|3.99
|Dec 10 2025
|3.86
|-47.3
|-6.1
|3.95
|-8.8
|3.93