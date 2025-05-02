US: Trump's Approval Rating Stabilises Amid More Market-Friendly Tone

Sky News reporting a potential banding of upcoming tariffs by country and industry has helped extend the intraday risk-on seen ahead of planned announcements from 1600ET.

"Trump tariffs to be banded by country and industry - White House source

A source close to the White House has told our economics and data editor Ed Conway there will three separate bands of tariffs - 10%, 15%, and 20%.

The bands will differ both by country and by industry."

It compares to some recent media reports such as the Washington Post yesterday reporting that “White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of about 20 percent on most imports to the United States, three people familiar with the matter said, as President Donald Trump pushes for the most aggressive overhaul of the global economic system in decades.”