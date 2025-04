The Trump administration is in damage control as the Signal chat scandal enters its third day. The story is likely to overshadow Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Asia trip, where he is scheduled to meet with Japanese and Philippine leaders to shore up Indo-Pacific relations.

Trump advisor Elon Musk and members of his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team will sit for an interview with Fox News’ Brett Baier today.

Trump told Newsmax he intends to limit the number of exceptions to his reciprocal tariff regime, slated to go into effect on April 2.

Copper prices surged to record highs after reports that duties on the metal could be imposed within several weeks, far quicker than anticipated.

India is reportedly open to cutting tariffs on more than USD$23 billion of imports to fend off Trump's reciprocal tariffs.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) agreed on a loose framework for legislating Trump's agenda. Thune agreed to address the debt limit in the reconciliation package, a move that will rankle with deficit hawks and add a layer of complexity to negotiations.

Trump said yesterday it is possible Russian President Vladimir Putin is “dragging his feet” on a ceasefire deal despite a tentative agreement towards a maritime truce in the Black Sea.