RATINGS: S&P Upgrades Portugal To A+ From A

S&P has upgraded Portugal's long-term credit rating to A+ from A, with a stable outlook (had been po...
A short-term correction in USDCAD remains in play. Note that price has traded through the 50-day EMA at 1.3730 and this has been followed by a break of resistance at 1.3798, the Jun 23 high. Clearance of 1.3798 represents an important short-term bullish development, signalling scope for a stronger recovery. Sights are on 1.3836 a Fibonacci retracement. On the downside, 1.3540, the Jun 16 low, marks key support.
President Donald Trump is shortly due to deliver remarks at the White House on 'Making Health Technology Great Again'. LIVESTREAM
AUDUSD has this week traded through both the 20- and 50-day EMAs. This undermines a recent bullish theme and signals the likely start of a corrective cycle. The next support was cleared Wednesday at 0.6455 the Jul 17 low. The clear break of this level strengthens a bearish threat and signals scope for an extension towards 0.6373, the Jun 23 low. Key resistance has been defined at 0.6625 the Jul 24 high. It also represents the bull trigger.