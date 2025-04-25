Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves claims that "I said at the election that we could not simply tax and spend our way to prosperity. We need growth. So I can today confirm that the effect of our growth policies including our planning reforms means an additional £3.4 billion to support our public finances and our public services by 2029-30."

Reeves: " after taking account of inflation the OBR say today that households will be on average over GBP500 a year better off under this government ."

." Reeves finishes statement. Shadow Chancellor Mel Stride now delivering the main opposition Conservatives' response.