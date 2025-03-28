US TSYS: Risk Sentiment Retreats Ahead April 2 Liberation Day, NFP Next Friday

RES 4: 1.2879 2.0% 10-dma envelope

RES 3: 1.2811 High Dec 6 ‘24

RES 2: 1.2767 50.0% retracement of the Sep 26 ‘24 - Jan 13 bear leg

RES 1: 1.2709 High Feb 26

PRICE: 1.2702 @ 16:13 GMT Feb 26

SUP 1: 1.2563 Low Feb 19

SUP 2: 1.2528 50-day EMA

SUP 3: 1.2440 Low Feb 13

SUP 4: 1.2333 Low Feb 11 and a key support

The trend condition in GBPUSD firmed further Wednesday, with the pair building on recent gains. The latest recovery confirms a resumption of the uptrend that started Jan 13 and maintains the current sequence of higher highs and higher lows. An extension would strengthen the bullish condition and open 1.2767, the 50.0% retracement of the Sep 26 ‘24 - Jan 13 bear leg. Initial firm support to watch is 1.2528, the 50-day EMA.