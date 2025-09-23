FED: Powell Reiterates "There Is No Risk-Free Path", Policy Not On Preset Course

Fed Chair Powell's speech text on the Economic Outlook is available here: https://www.federalreserve...
As with Deutsche earlier, NatWest has changed its Fed call after the Powell Jackson Hole speech to reflect a 25bp September cut. Previously, the call was for no cuts in 2025. The new baseline outlook includes further 25bp cuts in December and March, bringing rates closer to neutral ("however, the changing composition of the committee becomes far less clear once Powell term expires in May").
Gains this week in USDCAD and the breach of resistance at 1.3879, the Aug 1 high, marked a positive development, however the slippage into the Friday close undermines this sentiment - for now. Moving average studies have crossed and are in a bull-mode position, reinforcing current conditions. An extension higher would signal scope for a climb towards 1.4019, a Fibonacci retracement. On the downside, support to watch lies at 1.3769, the 50-day EMA - a level not yet challenged by the correction lower.
The June retail sales release helps wrap up the last major data before Canadian Q2 GDP is released on Friday August 29.