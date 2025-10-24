POWER: Polish Front Month Rebounds to Highest Since 17 October

Oct-23 13:53

Poland's November rebounded to increase to its highest level since 17 October on the back of price i...

EQUITY TECHS: E-MINI S&P: (Z5) Bull Cycle Still In Play

Sep-23 13:51
  • RES 4: 6812.29 2.382 proj of the Aug 20 - 28 - Sep 2 price swing 
  • RES 3: 6800.00 Round number resistance 
  • RES 2: 6787.63 1.382 proj of the Aug 1 - 15 - 20 price swing   
  • RES 1: 6756.75 High Sep 22  
  • PRICE: 6754.25 @ 14:39 BST Sep 23
  • SUP 1: 6616.34 20-day EMA
  • SUP 2: 6577.25 Low Sep 10 
  • SUP 3: 6497.54 50-day EMA 
  • SUP 4: 6417.25 Low Aug 12 

A bull cycle in S&P E-Minis remains intact and the contract traded to a fresh cycle high yesterday. Price has breached the 6700.00 handle and this signals scope for an extension towards 6787.63, a Fibonacci projection point. Moving average studies remain in a bull-mode position, highlighting a dominant uptrend and positive market sentiment. Initial support to watch lies at 6616.34, the 20-day EMA.

US TSYS: Post-Flash-PMI React

Sep-23 13:49
  • Treasury futures gain slightly after flash PMIs come out slightly lower than expected.
  • Currently, the Dec'25 10Y trades +3 at 112-25.5 (yld 4.1254% -.0213) vs. 112-27.5 high - technical resistance above at 113-12/29 (High Sep 18 / High Sep 11 and the bull trigger)
  • Technical support at 112-21+/112-15+ (Intraday low / High Aug 5  and 14).
  • Curves mildly mixed: 2s10s -.927 at 53.231, 5s30s +.236 at 106.171.
  • US$ index gains slightly, Bbg's BBDXY +0.84 at 1196.79.

UN: Trump Address To UN General Assembly Underway Shortly

Sep-23 13:48

US President Donald Trump is shortly due to deliver remarks to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. LIVESTREAM

  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Trump will deliver a “major speech touting the renewal of American strength around the world, his historic accomplishments in just eight months, including the ending of seven global wars and conflicts.”
  • Leavitt added that Trump “will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world.”
  • Following his address, Trump is expected to hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Argentinian President Javier Milei, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
  • At 14:30 ET 19:30 BST, Trump will hold a multilateral meeting with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. Trump will present the Arab and Muslim leaders “with principles for peace and post-war governance in Gaza,” the most “concrete proposal to date from Trump for ending the war,” per Axios.
  • Politico reports that while US officials have criticised a move by US allies to recognise a Palestinian state, “it seems the Trump administration plans to let the statehood push play out in New York with limited intervention.”
  • French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer implied recently that relations with Washington will not be damaged by the statehood issue. 

