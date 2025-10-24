POWER: Polish Front Month Rebounds to Highest Since 17 October

US President Donald Trump is shortly due to deliver remarks to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. LIVESTREAM

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Trump will deliver a “major speech touting the renewal of American strength around the world, his historic accomplishments in just eight months, including the ending of seven global wars and conflicts.”

Leavitt added that Trump “will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world.”

Following his address, Trump is expected to hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Argentinian President Javier Milei, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

At 14:30 ET 19:30 BST , Trump will hold a multilateral meeting with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. Trump will present the Arab and Muslim leaders “with principles for peace and post-war governance in Gaza,” the most “concrete proposal to date from Trump for ending the war,” per Axios.

Politico reports that while US officials have criticised a move by US allies to recognise a Palestinian state, “it seems the Trump administration plans to let the statehood push play out in New York with limited intervention.”