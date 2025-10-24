US CREDIT SUPPLY: Pershing Square Hldgs (PSHNA) $Bnchmrk 7Y T+200 A - Fair Value

Activity has been subdued over the past few hours, with little in the way of meaningful macro catalysts noted since the PMI data and soft 30-Year gilt auction during the London morning.

First resistance holds in gilt futures, as detailed in a recent bullet, while Bund & TY futures have stuck to narrow ranges, despite an uptick in oil and benchmark European equity indices.

Fedspeak from Governor Bowman & Chicago Fed President Goolsbee has generally leaned a little dovish on net (vs. pre-existing views, see recent bullets for greater detail).

Activity in Tsy futures remains particularly depleted, even when accounting for the cash market closure in Asia-Pac hours, which was a function of a Japanese holiday.

Core global FI curves are generally biased flatter on the day.

U.S. PMI data and comments from Fed Chair Powell highlight the macro calendar during the remainder of the day.