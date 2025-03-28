US NATGAS: Northeast update: demand up mostly on outflows

RES 4: 154.80 High Dec 12 ‘24 and a key resistance

RES 3: 153.37 50-day EMA

RES 2: 152.03 20-day EMA

RES 1: 150.74 High Feb 21

PRICE: 149.36 @ 16:20 GMT Feb 26

SUP 1: 148.57 Low Feb 25

SUP 2: 148.20 2.0% 10-dma envelope

SUP 3: 148.01 Low Oct 9 ‘24

SUP 4: 146.95 61.8% retracement of the Sep 16 ‘24 - Jan 10 bull leg

While prices have stabilised, bearish conditions in USDJPY remain in place and the pair is trading at its recent lows. A push lower on Tuesday resulted in a print below key support at 148.65, the Dec 3 ‘24 low, to strengthen the bearish condition. A clear break of this level would pave the way for an extension towards 146.95, a Fibonacci retracement. On the upside, initial firm resistance to watch is 152.03, the 20-day EMA.