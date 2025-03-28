OIL: Net Bullish ICE Brent Crude Oil Bets Boosted to 5-Week High: Bloomberg

Net Bullish ICE Brent Crude Oil Bets Boosted to 5-Week High: Bloomberg * Money managers have increa...
EURGBP remains closer to its recent lows. A resumption of bearish price action would expose the key short-term support at 0.8248, the Feb 3 low. Clearance of this level would strengthen a short-term bearish condition. Note that the early February bounce continues to highlight a possible bullish reversal theme. Clearance of 0.8378, the Jan 6 high and a key short-term pivot resistance, would be a positive development for bulls.
The trend condition in GBPUSD firmed further Wednesday, with the pair building on recent gains. The latest recovery confirms a resumption of the uptrend that started Jan 13 and maintains the current sequence of higher highs and higher lows. An extension would strengthen the bullish condition and open 1.2767, the 50.0% retracement of the Sep 26 ‘24 - Jan 13 bear leg. Initial firm support to watch is 1.2528, the 50-day EMA.