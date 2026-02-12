US TSYS: Late SOFR/Treasury Option Roundup: Heavy Volumes, Rate Cut Pricing Ebbs

SOFR Call interest gained in the second half, while Treasury options saw a surge of low delta midcur...
The trend needle in EURJPY continues to point north. The flat correction since Dec 22 still appears to be a flag formation - a bullish continuation pattern. A resumption of the trend would open 186.62, the top of a bull channel drawn from the Feb 28 low. This level also represents a key medium-term resistance point. Key support to watch lies at 181.47, the 50-day EMA.
$10.4B corporate debt issued Monday: