"KUWAIT'S OIL MINISTER SAYS OPEC READY TO OFFSET ANY SHORTAGE IN THE MARKET BY ROLLING BACK THE OUTP...
CIBC note that “modified durations will remain basically unchanged across the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index (-0.004yrs), short (-0.004yrs), mid (-0.003yrs) and long (-0.001yrs) segments on October 1 with no bonds rolling out of the Universe index and SunLife Oct 1/30 (C$716mm) being the only bond moving from Mid to Short that day. Coupon payments totalling approximately C$407mm between September 30th and October 1st will have minimal impact to the duration change in the Universe Index”.
The September Philadelphia Fed Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey showed a modest pickup in regional services sector activity, albeit remaining soft overall with a weaker outlook.
Gilt futures respect initial resistance at the 20-day EMA (91.11) on the first test, as bulls shake off the impact of this morning’s poorly received 30-Year supply.
BoE Meeting
SONIA BoE-Dated OIS (%)
Difference vs. Current Effective SONIA Rate (bp)
Nov-25
3.952
-1.5
Dec-25
3.906
-6.1
Feb-26
3.791
-17.6
Mar-26
3.750
-21.7
Apr-26
3.667
-30.0
Jun-26
3.640
-32.7