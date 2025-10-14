US HEALTHCARE: Johnson & Johnson: 3Q25 Earnings

(JNJ; Aaa/AAA/NR) Raises FY25 Revenue Guidance and announces spin-off of Orthopaedics business. Cre...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
Aussie 3-yr futures are trading off recent lows. A resumption of gains from here would further narrow the gap with resistance at 96.730, the Sep 17 ‘24 high, leaving 96.860 as the next key level. Any continuation lower would instead strengthen a bearish threat. This would refocus attention on 95.760, the 14 Nov ‘24 low. Conversely, a reversal higher would open 96.860, the Apr 7 high.
We've published our preview of the upcoming FOMC meeting - Download Full Report Here
MNI’s separate preview of sell-side analyst summaries to follow on Monday Sep 15
Fitch has downgraded France's sovereign rating to A+ (with stable outlook) from AA-. Release here.