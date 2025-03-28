EM LATAM CREDIT: “Fitch Affirms ColTel at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable” - FitchRatings

A new survey from Elon University found that, “A substantial majority of Americans anticipate rising costs due to import tariffs. More than 80% of respondents said they believe tariffs will lead to increased prices, with 45% expecting significant hikes.

“The impact on small businesses is a major concern, as 50% of respondents look for negative consequences, while only 19% expect a positive impact. The partisan divide is stark, with 93% of Democrats and 79% of Independents saying tariffs will lead to higher prices, compared with only 69% of Republicans.”

Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll, said: “A majority of those who voted for Trump anticipate tariffs will lead to higher prices for consumers and challenges for U.S. exporters. However, this is offset by a majority of Trump voters who see tariffs as something that will strengthen American manufacturing and jobs.”

Politico notes, according to polling from British firm Public First, "more Americans oppose Trump’s threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico than support them... “[J]ust 28 percent of American adults supported specifically applying tariffs to Canada, while 43 percent were opposed. Tariffs on Mexico were also slightly unpopular, with 35 percent of adults supportive and 39 percent opposed.”

Figure 1: What will Proposed Import Tariffs do to Prices?

Source: Elon University