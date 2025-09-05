EMISSIONS: Finland, Norway Strengthen Cross-Border CO2 Storage Cooperation

Pres Trump on CNBC refers to previously-mentioned Kevins - NEC director Hassett and ex-Fed Gov Warsh - as candidates to succeed Jerome Powell as Fed Chair, saying there's also "other" candidates in the running ("both Kevins are very good, and there are other people that are very good too.")

However, he also says that one of the previous administrations officials considered to be a candidate, Treasury Secretary Bessent, removed himself from consideration for the role.

When current Gov Waller's name was brought up among other candidates, Trump did not have anything specific to say about him.

Bessent and Waller are/were arguably the most "orthodox" choices for the role among the short-list of assumed favorites.

Warsh remains the perceived favorite though Trump's mention of Hassett appears to improve his standing. Waller is a slight outsider in terms of the odds.

Trump also said that the next Fed Chair could possibly also be the person who replaces Gov Kugler who resigned last week before the end of her term in January.