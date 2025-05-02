US: FED Reverse Repo Operation

RES 4: 1.3175 High Oct 4 2024

RES 3: 1.3119 76.4% retracement of the Sep 26 ‘24 - Jan 13 bear leg

RES 2: 1.3048 High Nov 6 ‘24

RES 1: 1.3015 High Mar 20 and the bull trigger

PRICE: 1.2975 @ 16:50 BST Apr 2

SUP 1: 1.2891/71 20-day EMA / Low Mar 27

SUP 2: 1.2766 50-day EMA and a short-term pivot support

SUP 3: 1.2679 Low Mar 4

SUP 4: 1.2559 Low Feb 28

GBPUSD trades well through the London close, showing to a new weekly high but trading in the broader range. Importantly for bulls, the pair continues to trade closer to its recent highs. MA studies are in a bull-mode position highlighting a dominant uptrend. A breach of 1.3015, the Mar 20 high and bull trigger, would resume the uptrend and open 1.3048, the Nov 6 2024 high. Support at the 20-day EMA, at 1.2891, is intact. A clear break of the 20-day EMA is required to signal scope for a deeper correction.