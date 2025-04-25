HUF: EURHUF Pares Earlier Gains as NBH Meeting Enters Focus

EURHUF has pared an earlier 0.3% bounce, and is once again testing below 20-day EMA support, interse...
Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:
OBR estimates the planning reforms will permanently increase GDP by 0.2% 2029/30 and 0.4% of GDP in 10-years. Reeves says this is the largest growth boost from a single policy in the OBR's history.
A reminder that the key support level in futures lies at the Mar 6 low and bear trigger (90.71), which is 4 ticks below session lows.
A RTRS calculation noting that OBR forecasts show GBP47.5bln more borrowing between 2024/25 and 2029/30 vs. the October forecasts seems to be the trigger for the recent gilt weakness.