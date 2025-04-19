STIR: Downside Growth Risks Spur Near-term Dovish Repricing In Euribor Spreads

US DATA: Industrial Production Jump Shows Hint Of Tariff Front-Running
Mar-18 14:22
Industrial production picked up strongly in February after a softer January, as a jump in manufacturing activity offset weaker utilities production.
Overall IP rose 0.7% M/M (nearly rounding up to 0.8%) vs 0.2% expected and 0.3% in January (rev down 0.2pp), with the seasonally-adjusted index hitting an all-time high and capacity utilization reaching an 8-month high 78.2%.
The manufacturing index rose by 0.9%, the quickest pace in 12 months, to hit a 28-month high (the release highlighted an 8.5% M/M rise in motor vehicles/parts production as driving the increase). That's vs 0.3% expected, and came with an upward revision to January (0.1% from -0.1%).
Utilities came in on the soft side at -2.5% M/M but that's after a 6.1% rise in January (which was attributed to heating during an unusually cold month), and activity in the segment is still up 8.7% Y/Y.
Momentum in both overall industry and manufacturing has picked up noticeably: while the Y/Y rates were up 1.4% / 0.7% respectively, the 3M/3M annualized rates came in at 5.2% / 2.8% respectively (both the fastest in 33 months).
As such the upside breakout in production since late 2024 continues, and corresponds with ISM manufacturing returning to above-50 territory for the first two months of 2025.
That's the good news. Whether this is the result of front-running tariffs is a major question, though, particularly given that the auto sector - one of the most vulnerable to Canada/Mexico trade disruptions - was such a major driver in the month.
We will continue to watch forward-looking indicators, including in regional Fed surveys, PMIs, and ISMs, to see whether the post-November election bounce can be sustained: early incoming evidence is that it won't be, given sharply deteriorated sentiment.
GERMANY: Fiscal Bill Up For Vote By 14:19 GMT
Mar-18 14:16
The bill representing a step change to the German fiscal stance is live up for vote until 14:19 GMT in Bundestag. The bill is expected to go through after agreement with previously reluctant party "the Greens" was reached last week.
This comes after an FDP bill proposing a 200bln increase to the defence special fund but no infrastructure debt brake softening just failed to go through in Bundestag a couple minutes ago - as expected.
EQUITIES: Fresh Selling For U.S. Equities
Mar-18 14:15
Equity weakness evident since the U.S. cash open, with questions surrounding the health of the U.S. economy continuing to do the rounds.
While Treasury Secretary Bessent suggested that the U.S. economy is healthy, he also told Fox News that it would be silly to guarantee that there will not be a recession. The prevailing train of thought suggests that the Trump administration wants to get any economic pain out of the way quickly, as it looks to cut federal level spending.
Elsewhere, Fitch were the latest to downgrade their ’25 U.S. GDP growth forecast.
Some also point to the end of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire as a risk-negative, although this is probably at secondary factor for U.S. equities at this stage, at most.
The tech sector feels the brunt of the move, with the NASDAQ 100 e-mini nearly 1.8% lower on the day.
The S&P 500 e-mini is nearly 1.1% lower on the session.