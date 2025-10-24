CIBC note that “modified durations will remain basically unchanged across the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index (-0.004yrs), short (-0.004yrs), mid (-0.003yrs) and long (-0.001yrs) segments on October 1 with no bonds rolling out of the Universe index and SunLife Oct 1/30 (C$716mm) being the only bond moving from Mid to Short that day. Coupon payments totalling approximately C$407mm between September 30th and October 1st will have minimal impact to the duration change in the Universe Index”.