COMMODITIES: Crude Rises, Precious Metals Rebound

Feb-11 19:24

* Crude rose to its highest since late-January, before paring gains, as the risk premium builds wh...

LOOK AHEAD: Tuesday Data Calendar: ADP Wkly, CPI, New Home Sales, 30Y Re-Open

Jan-12 19:04
  • US Data/Speaker Calendar (prior, estimate). All times ET
  • 01/13 0600 NFIB Small Business Optimism (99.0, 99.4)
  • 01/13 0815 ADP Weekly NER Pulse
  • 01/13 0830 CPI MoM (0.3 est), YoY (2.7%, 2.7%)
  • 01/13 0830 Core CPI MoM (0.3% est), YoY (2.6%, 2.7%)
  • 01/13 0855 Redbook Retail Sales Index
  • 01/13 1000 New Home Sales (715k est), MoM (-10.6% est)
  • 01/13 1000 StL Fed Musalem outlook, Q&A event hosted by MNI
  • 01/13 1130 US Tsy $75B 6W bill auction
  • 01/13 1300 US Tsy $22B 30Y Bond auction re-open (912810UP1)
  • 01/13 1400 Treasury Budget
  • 01/13 1600 Richmond Fed Tom Barkin moderated discussion
  • Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. / MNI

EURGBP TECHS: Bear Threat Remains Present

Jan-12 19:00
  • RES 4: 0.8797 High Dec 17   
  • RES 3: 0.8774 High Dec 19 
  • RES 2: 0.8732 50-day EMA
  • RES 1: 0.8703 Low Dec 30 
  • PRICE: 0.8670 @ 16:32 GMT Jan 12
  • SUP 1: 0.8644 Low Jan 6
  • SUP 2: 0.8633 Low Sep 15
  • SUP 3: 0.8620 38.2% retracement of the Dec ‘24 - Nov ‘25 bull cycle 
  • SUP 4: 0.8597 Low Aug 14

A sharp sell-off in EURGBP early last week confirms a resumption of the current bear cycle. Note that moving average studies are in a bear-mode position, highlighting a dominant downtrend. Scope is seen for a move towards 0.8620, a Fibonacci retracement point. On the upside, resistance to watch is 0.8732 the 50-day EMA. A break of this average would highlight a possible reversal.  

PIPELINE: Corporate Bond Update: Waiting on Indonesia 3Pt US$ Debt Launch

Jan-12 18:56
  • Date $MM Issuer (Priced *, Launch #)
  • 01/12 $3B #Energy Transfer 5Y +110a, 10Y +145a, 30Y +175a
  • 01/12 $2.25B #Vistra Operations $1B 5Y +95, $1.25B 10Y +120
  • 01/12 $1.75B #National Bank of Canada $1.25B 3NC2 +63, $500M 3NC2 SOFR+77
  • 01/12 $700M *POSCO $400M 5Y +75. $300M 10Y +90
  • 01/12 $Benchmark Rep of Indonesia +5Y 4.7%a, +10Y 5.3%a, +30Y 5.8%a
  • 01/12 $Benchmark investor calls: Jefferies, Triton Int, Rithm Capital, Telecom Argentina, Azule Energy
    • Expected Tuesday:
    • 01/13 $Benchmark MuniFin WNG 4Y SOFR

