US DATA: Consumers See Most Pessimistic Current Conditions On Record – U.Mich

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen faces two votes of no confidence on Thursday, 9 October. Voting will take place from ~12:00CET (06:00ET, 11:00BST). One of the motions was put forward by the right-wing populist Patriots for Europe (PfE) group, and another by the far-left The Left group.

As was the case in July, neither motion is likely to succeed. In order for a no confidence motion against a Commission to pass, it needs at least a two-thirds majority of those voting, representing at least half of all MEPs. With 719 MEPs in total, this requires 360 MEPs to vote against VdL for a censure motion to pass.

This threshold cannot be achieved unless sections of the 'moderate' groups, the centre-right European People's Party, centre-left Socialist and Democrats or liberal centrist Renew Europe, vote in numbers against the Commission. None of these groups is willing to formally back motions put forward by the far-left or far-right.

, 175 MEPs voted against the Commission, with 360 in favour and 18 abstentions. The remaining 167 MEPs did not vote. The 360 MEPs voting in favour represented a decline from the 370 that backed the Commission in the November 2024 censure motion, and from the 401 that voted in VdL for a second term as Commission president in July 2024.

Another decline in the number of MEPs willing to back the Commission would not be fatal for the VdL Commission, but could further weaken its position amid long-running arguments over the EU's stance on issues as varied as Gaza, trade with the US, immigration, and the green agenda.