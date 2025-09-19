OIL: Citi Sees Brent Crude at $60/b By Year End

MBA composite mortgage applications edged -1.4% (sa) lower last week to hold onto most of its refi-driven 11% increase the week prior.

Indeed, new purchase applications increased 0.1% after 1.4% whilst refis dipped -3.1% after 23.0%.

Levels relative to 2019 averages: composite 59%, new purchases 62% and refis 53%.

The 30Y conforming rate was near unchanged on the week at 6.68% (+1bp) after the 6.67% the week prior was the lowest since early April.

Coupled with a 5bp rise in the average 10Y swap rate over the week and the 30Y mortgage to 10Y swap spread fell below its range of 300bp +/-5bp seen mostly since reciprocal tariff announcements in April vs 285bps averaged in Q1. That is however just one week and it's only a relatively small decline.