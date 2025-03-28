EURGBP TECHS: Bounces Nicely Ahead of Support

* RES 4: 0.8494 High Aug 26 '24 * RES 3: 0.8474 High Jan 20 and a key resistance * RES 2: 0.8428/845...
The trend condition in GBPUSD firmed further Wednesday, with the pair building on recent gains. The latest recovery confirms a resumption of the uptrend that started Jan 13 and maintains the current sequence of higher highs and higher lows. An extension would strengthen the bullish condition and open 1.2767, the 50.0% retracement of the Sep 26 ‘24 - Jan 13 bear leg. Initial firm support to watch is 1.2528, the 50-day EMA.
A new survey from Elon University found that, “A substantial majority of Americans anticipate rising costs due to import tariffs. More than 80% of respondents said they believe tariffs will lead to increased prices, with 45% expecting significant hikes.
Figure 1: What will Proposed Import Tariffs do to Prices?
Source: Elon University