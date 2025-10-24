US NATGAS: BNEF Gas Storage Preview

Oct-23 13:49

The US EIA gas storage data due for release at 10:30ET (15:30BST) is expected to show an above-norma...

US TSYS: Post-Flash-PMI React

Sep-23 13:49
  • Treasury futures gain slightly after flash PMIs come out slightly lower than expected.
  • Currently, the Dec'25 10Y trades +3 at 112-25.5 (yld 4.1254% -.0213) vs. 112-27.5 high - technical resistance above at 113-12/29 (High Sep 18 / High Sep 11 and the bull trigger)
  • Technical support at 112-21+/112-15+ (Intraday low / High Aug 5  and 14).
  • Curves mildly mixed: 2s10s -.927 at 53.231, 5s30s +.236 at 106.171.
  • US$ index gains slightly, Bbg's BBDXY +0.84 at 1196.79.

UN: Trump Address To UN General Assembly Underway Shortly

Sep-23 13:48

US President Donald Trump is shortly due to deliver remarks to the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. LIVESTREAM

  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Trump will deliver a “major speech touting the renewal of American strength around the world, his historic accomplishments in just eight months, including the ending of seven global wars and conflicts.”
  • Leavitt added that Trump “will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world.”
  • Following his address, Trump is expected to hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Argentinian President Javier Milei, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
  • At 14:30 ET 19:30 BST, Trump will hold a multilateral meeting with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. Trump will present the Arab and Muslim leaders “with principles for peace and post-war governance in Gaza,” the most “concrete proposal to date from Trump for ending the war,” per Axios.
  • Politico reports that while US officials have criticised a move by US allies to recognise a Palestinian state, “it seems the Trump administration plans to let the statehood push play out in New York with limited intervention.”
  • French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer implied recently that relations with Washington will not be damaged by the statehood issue. 

US: Trump Pushes Back Against Meeting With Dem Congressional Leaders

Sep-23 13:45

U.S. President Trump posts the following to Truth Social Donald J. Trump "After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive. They are threatening to shut down the Government of the United States unless they can have over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens (A monumental cost!), force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors, have dead people on the Medicaid roles, allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits, try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World, allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially create Transgender operations for everybody. These Radical Left Views and Policies is what allowed me to win the Presidential Election, including all seven Swing States, and the Popular Vote, IN A HISTORIC LANDSLIDE. There are consequences to losing Elections but, based on their letter to me, the Democrats haven’t figured that out yet. They are trying to eliminate the popular $50 Billion Dollar Rural and Vulnerable Hospital Fund, which was passed with only Republican Votes, and proudly signed into Law by ME. The Democrats in Congress seem to have totally lost their way. They obviously have no idea what it means to put America First or to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! All Congressional Democrats want to do is enact Radical Left Policies that nobody voted for — High Taxes, Open Borders, No Consequences for Violent Criminals, Men in Women’s Sports, Taxpayer funded “TRANSGENDER” surgery, and much more. Few people voted for what they represent, which would lead to the destruction of America. Instead, people voted for COMMON SENSE, and that’s what the Republicans and your President, “DONALD J. TRUMP,” stand for. I look forward to meeting with them if they get serious about the future of our Nation. We must keep the Government open, and legislate like true Patriots rather than hold American Citizens hostage, knowing that they want our now thriving Country closed. I’ll be happy to meet with them if they agree to the Principles in this Letter. They must do their job! Otherwise, it will just be another long and brutal slog through their radicalized quicksand. To the Leaders of the Democrat Party, the ball is in your court. I look forward to meeting with you when you become realistic about the things that our Country stands for. DO THE RIGHT THING!
DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA"

