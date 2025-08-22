US TSY FUTURES: BLOCK: Sep'25 2Y Buy

Aug-20 14:39

* +5,000 TUU5 103-27.38, post time offer at 1019:54ET * The 2Y contract trades 103-27.5 last vs. -27...

MNI: BOC OUTLOOK SURVEY: FUTURE SALES GROWTH BALANCE OF OPINION +6

Jul-21 14:35
  • MNI: BOC OUTLOOK SURVEY: FUTURE SALES GROWTH BALANCE OF OPINION +6
  • BANK OF CANADA BUSINESS OUTLOOK SURVEY OVERALL INDICATOR -2.42
  • BOC: CONSUMERS SEE INFLATION AT 3.82% NOW, 4.04% IN 1 YEAR

BOC SAYS EXPORTERS LESS PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THE HIT FROM TARIFFS

Jul-21 14:30
  • BOC SAYS EXPORTERS LESS PESSIMISTIC ABOUT THE HIT FROM TARIFFS
  • BOC: PERCENTAGE OF FIRMS SEEING +3% CPI OVER 2Y STEADY AT 23%
  • BOC SAYS % OF FIRMS SEEING 2-3% INFLATION UP TO 51% FROM 44%
  • CONSUMER VIEW OF CPI IN 1 YEAR LITTLE CHANGED AT 4%
  • BOC NEW CONSUMER SENTIMENT INDEX FELL FOR A 2ND QTR ON TARIFFS
  • BOC: TWO-THIRDS OF CONSUMERS, 28% OF FIRMS EXPECT RECESSION

BOC: BOC Business Survey: Worst-Case Scenario Less Likely to Happen

Jul-21 14:30
  • Firm's outlooks less dire in Q2 with BOC polls showing most executives see the worst-case scenarios as less likely to occur given few companies have been directly impacted by tariffs. 
  • Business inflation survey showed 23% of executives expected CPI to be above 3% over the next two years, matching last quarter's levels. Those who expected inflation to be between 2% and 3% rose to Q4 2024 levels at 51% from 44% last quarter.  
  • Recession expectations among businesses declined to 28% in Q2 from 32% last quarter but still above 2024 levels. BOC poll also showed about two-thirds of consumers expect a recession over the next 12 months. 
  • BOC business survey showed average expected wage increase is back to pre-pandemic levels as weak demand adds downward pressure.
  • BOC unveiled new consumer sentiment index, the Canadian Survey of Consumer Expectations (CSCE) Indicator. The index fell for two straight quarters to -1.07 in Q2 2025 from -0.74 in Q1 and -0.36 in Q4 2024. 
  • Consumer inflation expectations for the coming year were little changed at about 4%. 
  • Surveys were taken before latest U.S. threat to boost tariffs to 35% on Aug. 1. 

