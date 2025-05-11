FINANCIALS: Banco BPM - Q1 25 Results Headlines

May-07 15:04

You are missing out on very valuable content.

Small credit positive. NII In line. Non-interest income beats. Provisions beat. All add up to a heal...

Want to read more?

Find more articles and bullets on these widgets:

Historical bullets

STIR: Tariffs Pull Near-term ESTR Curve Lower; M/T Curve Still Steeper On Fiscal

Apr-07 14:58

With global markets settling after a volatile ~60 minutes of (erroneous) headline-driven trading, ECB implied rates remain off session lows alongside core EGB yields. The 1y1y ESTR swap rate is nonetheless still on track for its lowest close since December 11, 2024, currently at 1.71%. That’s down from a close of 1.90% at last Wednesday's close (i.e. before the "Liberation Day" announcement), and also well below the 1.83% seen on February 28 (i.e. before the German defence/infrastructure announcement).

  • The imposition of US tariffs – alongside the policy uncertainty that has built up over the past few months – is expected to weigh on regional demand and therefore contain inflationary pressures in the near-term.
  • Additional disinflationary channels stem from the possible diversion of Chinese goods to the EU in response to US tariffs (note: EU officials are currently considering whether to implement measures to protect EU businesses against such dynamics) and a weaker energy price outlook on the back of lower global demand and an unwinding of OPEC+ supply cuts.
  • 1- and 2-year EUR inflation swaps are on track to close at their lowest since mid-2021, even as Brent crude and natural gas futures drift away from early lows through the course of today’s session.
  • However, on a 3-5-year horizon, the ESTR forward curve still sits steeper than at the end of February. This likely reflects the positive growth and inflation impulse from increased German/EU fiscal spending, possibly alongside the medium-term inflationary impact of tariffs assuming the EU retaliates. 
image

US TSY FUTURES: BLOCK: Jun'25 10Y Sale

Apr-07 14:54
  • -5,269 TYM5 112-10, sell through 112-11.5 post time bid at 1048:04ET, DV01 $335,000. The 10Y contract trades 112-07 last (-27).

EGBS: Bund Futures More Than Reverse Erroneous Headline-Driven Sell-off

Apr-07 14:47

Bund futures have more than reversed the sell-off attributed to an erroneous rumour that US President Trump was considering 3-month delay to tariffs on countries excluding China. That leaves futures -27 ticks lower today at 130.25, having briefly traded as low as 129.11.

  • Price action over the past ~45 minutes underscores the highly sensitive nature of global markets to ongoing US tariff developments. Where the tariffs themselves and any retaliation from trading partners ultimately land will be key to central bank and fiscal policy outlooks.
  • The 20-day EMA at 129.02 has contained downside in Bund futures intraday, and this level remains a key short-term support.
  • On the topside, Friday’s high at 131.48 presents initial resistance.
  • The German curve has twist steepened on the session, with Schatz yields down 5.5bps owing to dovish repricing in ECB rate cut expectations. 30-year Bund yields are up 3.5bps, dragged higher by long-end USTs.
  • 10-year EGB spreads to Bunds have moved away from earlier highs during the course of the session. The BTP/Bund spread is 5.5bps wider at 124.5bps, dow from a high of over 130bps earlier). 

Related bullets

article type logo

S&P Rating Actions (upgrade) on 15 Italian Banks - Recap

article type logo

Italy Sets Condition for UniCredit's BPM Bid Approval

article type logo

Italy Likely To Approve UniCredit's Tender for Banco BPM

Related by topic

BAMIIM
Italy

Trending Top

article type logo

MNI BoE Review - May 2025: A Higher Bar to A June Cut

May-11 17:46
article type logo

MNI: Fed's Musalem-Can't Promise To Look Past Tariff Inflation

May-09 23:45
article type logo

MNI US Macro Weekly: Optimism Ahead Of US-China Talks

May-09 18:48

MNI Podcasts

Unearthing fresh policy thinking & market intelligence.

Copyright 2024Twitter, Xlinkedin logo