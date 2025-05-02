LNG: Argentina Signs Deal for Second FLNG

US: Voters Sceptical Of Tariffs, Trump's Approval Rating Hits New Low
A new Marquette Law School national survey has found that, “Across lines of race, education, and gender, more people think tariffs will hurt rather than help the economy. The sole exception is white, non-college-educated men, one of Trump’s strongest supporting groups…”.
Marquette continues: “Among this core of Trump’s support, 44% say tariffs help the economy and 40% say they hurt the economy.”
The survey also notes: “A majority of adults, 58%, think Trump’s policies will increase inflation, 30% think his policies will decrease inflation, and 12% think they will have no effect on inflation.”
Nate Silver at Silver Bulletin notes that the Marquette survey has pushed Trump's approval rating to a new low: "Trump’s disapproval rating has reached 50 percent in our average for the first time in his second term. After adding a new Marquette University Law School poll that has Trump underwater by 8 points, he sits at 47.2 percent approval and 50.0 percent disapproval in the Silver Bulletin average."
Figure 1: “Effect of tariffs on the economy, by race, education and gender,” US Adults
Source: Marquette Law School
US TSY OPTIONS: July'25 10Y Vol Sale
-3,750 TYN5 111.5 straddles, 240-238 ref 111-26.5
MNI EXCLUSIVE: MNI Speaks to an EU Source About Tariff Retaliation
