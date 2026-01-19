OI data points to net short setting dominating in the white, green and blue SOFR packs on Friday, while net long cover was more prominent in the reds as most SOFR futures ticked lower on the day.

05-Dec-25 04-Dec-25 Daily OI Change Daily OI Change In Packs SFRU5 1,302,569 1,303,410 -841 Whites +55,934 SFRZ5 1,603,394 1,590,932 +12,462 Reds -4,299 SFRH6 1,430,509 1,388,938 +41,571 Greens +26,517 SFRM6 1,148,072 1,145,330 +2,742 Blues +9,500 SFRU6 1,081,547 1,080,245 +1,302 SFRZ6 1,104,360 1,120,049 -15,689 SFRH7 855,810 836,729 +19,081 SFRM7 770,549 779,542 -8,993 SFRU7 834,190 818,379 +15,811 SFRZ7 850,283 845,239 +5,044 SFRH8 446,954 441,690 +5,264 SFRM8 404,177 403,779 +398 SFRU8 380,155 381,784 -1,629 SFRZ8 319,892 321,438 -1,546 SFRH9 201,582 195,315 +6,267 SFRM9 217,512 211,104 +6,408