(RJHIAB; Aa3/A/A-) IPT 6.625% area FV 6.25% Final 6.15% Link to note: https://mni.marketnews.com/3...
SFIM6 96.65/96.80cs, bought for 4.25 in 12k.
OI data points to net short setting dominating in the white, green and blue SOFR packs on Friday, while net long cover was more prominent in the reds as most SOFR futures ticked lower on the day.
05-Dec-25
04-Dec-25
Daily OI Change
Daily OI Change In Packs
SFRU5
1,302,569
1,303,410
-841
Whites
+55,934
SFRZ5
1,603,394
1,590,932
+12,462
Reds
-4,299
SFRH6
1,430,509
1,388,938
+41,571
Greens
+26,517
SFRM6
1,148,072
1,145,330
+2,742
Blues
+9,500
SFRU6
1,081,547
1,080,245
+1,302
SFRZ6
1,104,360
1,120,049
-15,689
SFRH7
855,810
836,729
+19,081
SFRM7
770,549
779,542
-8,993
SFRU7
834,190
818,379
+15,811
SFRZ7
850,283
845,239
+5,044
SFRH8
446,954
441,690
+5,264
SFRM8
404,177
403,779
+398
SFRU8
380,155
381,784
-1,629
SFRZ8
319,892
321,438
-1,546
SFRH9
201,582
195,315
+6,267
SFRM9
217,512
211,104
+6,408